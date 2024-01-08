Taylor Swift Shakes Off Cringe Jo Koy Joke at Golden Globes

Even without her pro athlete beau, Taylor Swift stunned at the Golden Globes.
She and bestie Selena Gomez were two of the best-dressed there.
Unfortunately, her fame and recent headlines made Taylor a convenient target for a flailing comedian.
Host Jo Koy was bombing on stage, so tried to shift attention to making fun of Taylor. It didn’t work, but her simple reaction was everything.
Hosting the Golden Globes is not an enviable task. Many big-name talents turned it down.
According to Jo Koy, he only landed the role 10 days before the big night. This was apparently his explanation for why the jokes were such cringeworthy flops.
He was quick to throw his joke-writing team under the bus, while claiming that he had written the jokes that did elicit laughs.
After the first commercial break (which the Golden Globes website seemingly dedicated to showing Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet together), Koy attempted to rally the room.
He singled out Taylor with a canned joke about many of her recent public appearances.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” Koy said from the stage. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”
This summer, Taylor Swift began publicly showing up to Travis Kelce’s games.
Travis is a football player for a team called the Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to this entanglement, he has become a household name — though he was already fairly famous among sports fans.
And, of course, there are just so many photos of Taylor at his games. She cheers him on with famous friends and with is parents and his teammates’ partners.
Truth be told, it hadn’t occurred to many of us that football viewers were also seeing shots of Taylor in the stands. But that makes sense.
Why was Koy’s joke so groan-worthy? Humor is, of course, subjective.
But the main issue was that it wasn’t a criticism of anything. He was just hoping that mentioning Taylor’s name and places where people see her face would elicit laughs.
As you can see in the GIF that we shared above, Taylor’s response to Koy’s weird diversion attempt was to just sip her drink.
Sometimes, someone’s facial expression betrays their thoughts to the entire room.
In this case, Taylor’s deliberate lack of expression spoke volumes.
In contrast, viewers did she Taylor appear very animated when she spoke to gorgeous bestie Selena Gomez.
The supremely talented Only Murders In The Building star stopped by and the two appeared to be exchanging some sort of gossip.
Selena has threatened that she will only release one more album before retiring from music. Is it too much to hope that they’ll collaborate on a song?