Taylor Swift Shakes Off Cringe Jo Koy Joke at Golden Globes

Even without her pro athlete beau, Taylor Swift stunned at the Golden Globes.

She and bestie Selena Gomez were two of the best-dressed there.

Unfortunately, her fame and recent headlines made Taylor a convenient target for a flailing comedian.

Host Jo Koy was bombing on stage, so tried to shift attention to making fun of Taylor. It didn’t work, but her simple reaction was everything.

Jo Koy attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Hosting the Golden Globes is not an enviable task. Many big-name talents turned it down.

According to Jo Koy, he only landed the role 10 days before the big night. This was apparently his explanation for why the jokes were such cringeworthy flops.

He was quick to throw his joke-writing team under the bus, while claiming that he had written the jokes that did elicit laughs.

Jo Koy was the host at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After the first commercial break (which the Golden Globes website seemingly dedicated to showing Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet together), Koy attempted to rally the room.

He singled out Taylor with a canned joke about many of her recent public appearances.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” Koy said from the stage. “At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

At the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift became the butt of one of the host’s tasteless jokes. Her reaction was instantly iconic. (Image Credit: CBS)

This summer, Taylor Swift began publicly showing up to Travis Kelce’s games.

Travis is a football player for a team called the Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to this entanglement, he has become a household name — though he was already fairly famous among sports fans.

And, of course, there are just so many photos of Taylor at his games. She cheers him on with famous friends and with is parents and his teammates’ partners.

Taylor Swift looks on during a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Truth be told, it hadn’t occurred to many of us that football viewers were also seeing shots of Taylor in the stands. But that makes sense.

Why was Koy’s joke so groan-worthy? Humor is, of course, subjective.

But the main issue was that it wasn’t a criticism of anything. He was just hoping that mentioning Taylor’s name and places where people see her face would elicit laughs.

Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As you can see in the GIF that we shared above, Taylor’s response to Koy’s weird diversion attempt was to just sip her drink.

Sometimes, someone’s facial expression betrays their thoughts to the entire room.

In this case, Taylor’s deliberate lack of expression spoke volumes.

Selena Gomez attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In contrast, viewers did she Taylor appear very animated when she spoke to gorgeous bestie Selena Gomez.

The supremely talented Only Murders In The Building star stopped by and the two appeared to be exchanging some sort of gossip.

Selena has threatened that she will only release one more album before retiring from music. Is it too much to hope that they’ll collaborate on a song?