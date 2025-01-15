Meri Brown Laments Dating Life: It’s Hard Out There!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown is very much on the market.

But that doesn’t mean the Sister Wives star likes what has been available thus far.

As readers are likely aware, Meri and Kody Brown terminated their marriage almost two years ago to the date; not that they had been a very healthy relationship even before that official announcement.

Meri Brown delved into her decision to leave Kody on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Fast forward to the current day and Meri is still seeking her special someone.

“Dating has been interesting. I’ve been dating, nobody exclusive at this point,” Brown told Parade this week.

“It’s a little bit weird … I live in a small town that has a very, very, very, very small dating pool. So I need to spread my wings. Go to Vegas or Salt Lake [City]…

“I would love to meet somebody just organically out in public, but I just don’t know how to do that. It’s really hard,” she continues. “I hear people say men don’t talk to women anymore. They don’t, you know?

“So it has to be the woman to take the initiative. And I’m like, I don’t want that. If I have to take the initiative and be [the] boss man, then I’m not interested. The guy needs to do that.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Meri did find a boyfriend early last year, but the relationship didn’t last long.

Looking ahead, she’s hoping to find “somebody who’s independent. Somebody who can treat me with kindness and honesty and respect, who can meet my energy. Probably tall. I want a tall guy. And also who my dog loves. And he loves my dog.”

TLC viewers witnessed Meri and Kody’s emotional goodbye on Season 19.

The exes aren’t on bad terms, but don’t communicate much these days, either.

Meri Brown opens up here to the TLC cameras. (TLC)

To those maybe wanting to ask Meri Brown out one day? She detailed her ideal first date to Parade as follows:

“Fun and laughter and easy conversations. Dinner would be great, [a] movie would be great. Walk in the park would be great. I’m open to options.

“I feel like sitting down and having a conversation limits what you can do.

“When you’re out and about and you’re doing something, whether it’s just a walk in the park or skiing, I don’t know, whatever, you can kind of interact a little bit more.”

Meri Brown was very unhappy for most of her marriage to Kody. (TLC)

Brown has made it clear that she’s not getting back together with Kody, and also that the last couple years have taught her some essential life lessons.

“I’m learning about myself while I do it, and learning about what I do and don’t want, [and] what I will [and] I won’t tolerate,” the reality star concluded to Parade.

