Ben Affleck Confronts Cops Days After Receving FBI Visit: What’s Going On Here?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We don’t need to tell you that these are very tense times in the Los Angeles area.

Devastating wildfires have ravaged the area causing dozens of deaths and the destruction of thousands of homes and businesses.

Countless celebrities have had to evacuate, including Ben Affleck, who was forced to abandon the $20.5 million mansion that he just purchased last year.

Ben has since been able to return to his home, but it seems that life has not yet gone back to normal for the Oscar winner.

Ben Affleck on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Ben Affleck Receives Visits From Federal Law Enforcement Agents

Earlier this week, Affleck received a visit from the FBI.

That sounds scary, but the agency has since made it clear that Ben wasn’t in any sort of trouble.

The FBI tells Page Six that the visit had to do with an investigation into “activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorized drone activity.”

Ben Affleck attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio’s “The Tender Bar” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

These fires and the devastation they’ve wrought are unprecedented, so it makes sense that the authorities are keeping an eye on Los Angeles County like never before.

“FBI agents were at Affleck’s home to see if he had CCTV footage of a private drone which damaged a super scooper, one of the firefighting aircraft,” a source told the outlet.

We don’t know what sort of conversation took place between Ben and the FBI. But based on photos from the encounter, their exchange appeared to be a peaceful one.

Ben’s Encounter With the LAPD

Ben Affleck attends the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW)

Unfortunately, it looks like the situation might have gotten a bit tense when Ben had a run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to Page Six, the cops were also “assisting with a grid search for unauthorized drones” in the area.

The outlet reports that Ben appeared “visibly frustrated” and “very animated” as he exchanged words with two officers in a police cruiser.

Actor Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ “The Accountant” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The increased police presence in the area was reportedly the result of both the drone situation and claims that private security forces hired by Ben’s neighbors were preventing people from returning to their homes.

It’s not clear how Ben got wrapped up in that scenario, but Page Six reports that he was “eventually able to go to his residence” after conversing with police.

Trying Times

These are tough times for the residents of LA County, and we’re sure quite a few tense conversations have taken place in the past week.

Ben Affleck, introduces the “AIR” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

But a source close to Ben assures fans that the 52-year-old feels fortunate that his home was left unscathed, and he’s now focused on helping those who weren’t so lucky.

“Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes,” the insider tells Page Six.

“He has seen a lot of devastation, and it’s beyond tragic. … Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”

Our thoughts remain with those who have been impacted by this devastating disaster.