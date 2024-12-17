Meri Brown Reveals Break-Up Text to Kody: “Thank You for Many Years of Joy”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown took viewers behind the romantic scenes this past Sunday night.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, fans went back in time… back to when Meri and Kody Brown were still a spiritual couple.

An unhappy one, however.

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

“Kody basically had a list for me to do before we would start working on a relationship,” Meri explained of a ridiculous, selfish request from her then-husband.

Thankfully, it was around this period of time that Meri realized she had to get away from the former polygamist.

For this reason, on the same installment of the reality show, Meri met up with two friends and expressed shock that Kody accused her of having a “guy on the side” after she turned to the church and requested a termination of her union.

Once they were no longer husband and wife in the eyes of their religion, Meri said that she “texted [Kody] and he called [her] within 20 minutes.”

Meri Brown and Kody Brown says their emotional goodbye. (TLC)

Meri even read this text message to her pals and, as a result, to those tuning in to Sister Wives. This is what her break-up text in early 2023 read:

Hi Kody, just wanted to follow up from the text I sent a couple weeks ago. Just wanted to let you know that I had a conversation with the leadership in Utah today and the official release was granted.

I’m brokenhearted that our life came to this. I will always love and respect you. Thank you for many years of joy.

I hope you truly will have peace now and I release you from any responsibility or worry about me. I got this.

Meri Brown was very unhappy for most of her marriage to Kody. (TLC)

This episode was filmed a very long time ago, of course.

Meri has made it clear in the time since that she has no interest in getting back together with Kody, who is now only married to Robyn Brown because Janelle and Christine have also gone their separate ways.

But Meri stuck around the longest.

Even after the two stopped having intercourse and after Kody made it clear he had no real affection for her any longer.

Meri Brown is at last free from the control of Kody Brown. (TLC)

“There’s just a lot of things that he says and does that have been really, really confusing to me over the years, which also is why I stayed with him for so long,” Meri said on a previous Season 19 episode of the show.

The mother of one and Kody exchanged vows in 1990 and got legally divorced in 2014.

However, they remained together until they confirmed their split via joint statement in January 2023.

“We feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” the pair wrote in a statement posted via Instagram. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”