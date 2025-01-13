Mandy Moore Net Worth: Why Did She Share a GoFundMe Link After the LA Wildfires?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Mandy Moore and her net worth are under scrutiny.

Like thousands upon thousands of others in Los Angeles, Mandy Moore rang in the first week of 2025 by fleeing her home along with her family.

The historic wildfires consumed many homes — most of which do not belong to celebrities.

When Moore shared a crowdfunding link for a relative, fans wondered about her own finances.

Mandy Moore attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Mandy Moore shared a crowdfunding link

On Thursday, January 9, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram in a now-deleted post to share a link to a GoFundMe page.

“Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild,” she wrote.

The post was about Griff and Kit Goldsmith, her in-laws. They are due for their first baby within weeks, and lost Griff’s entire livelihood in the flames.

Mandy Moore attends Gymboree x Mandy Moore x delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development on November 21, 2022. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Gymboree)

However, when followers saw that someone as famous as Mandy Moore had shared a GoFundMe link to raise $60,000 for her own relative, some replies were straight-up hostile.

“The audacity you have, a multimillionaire asking everyday people who live paycheck to paycheck to donate to YOUR family member,” one commenter accused, “when you could easily give the full goal amount without it affecting your family financially in any way.”

In addition to the Instagram post no longer being up, Moore also penned a reply.

Mandy Moore attends the premiere of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” Season 2 at Pacific Design Center on December 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She defended herself on Instagram

“People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are,” she wrote in a comment.

Mandy Moore added: “Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything.”

Notably, the GoFundMe raised over $200,000 — presumably, some of which came from Moore’s fans — before the donations were closed.

Mandy Moore attends the NBCU FYC House closing night music event at NBCU FYC House on May 25, 2022. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Back when Britney Spears’ career first took off, Mandy Moore achieved fairly widespread fame — even though she did not follow Britney’s path to music mega-stardom.

Since then, she has starred in numerous major films including forgotten gems like American Dreamz and cult classics like Saved! Recently, she reintroduced herself to many viewers by starring on This Is Us.

According to Variety, Mandy Moore earned $85,000 per episode during the first season alone of This Is Us. That comes out to about $1.5 million. She starred on all six seasons.

Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC’s “This Is Us” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

What is Mandy Moore’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mandy Moore has a net worth of $14 million in 2025. That is, of course, an online estimate — the exact sort of figure that she was warning fans to not trust in her Instagram reply.

(If you have any friends who’ve ever appeared on television, the odds are pretty good that they’ve seen comical overestimates of their net worth. Many people do not realize, for instance, how much of that pay goes to agents and managers)

We’re sure that, all things considered, Mandy Moore is a multimillionaire. But we are also certain that “net worth” does not mean piles of cash in the bank. A lot of Moore’s property just went up in smoke — literally.

Also, though this is irrelevant to her net worth, but … sharing a crowdfunding link does not place a burden upon anyone. Even a rich person who is already donating might do so to see if they can help a loved one even more.