Mandy Moore Flees Home Amidst LA Fires, Shares Shock and Message of Hope

Mandy Moore has had to flee her home, alongside countless others.

The horror of the Los Angeles wildfires is almost too much to imagine. One of the most iconic cities in the world, a jewel of American culture, ravaged beyond recognition.

Hundreds of thousands of people have had to flee their homes, evacuating some of the most famous neighborhoods in the nation as the inferno consumes all in its path.

One of the evacuees is Mandy Moore. The actor and singer shared video as she left her home to take her family to safety — and she thanked those who were helping.

Mandy Moore attends the Red Carpet For Series Finale Episode Of NBC’s “This Is Us” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on May 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

On Instagram, Mandy Moore is sharing her Los Angeles Fire evacuation story

Numerous wildfires are blazing through Los Angeles County. Unfortunately, with new fires emerging, the destruction continues — and millions of people are in a state of fear amidst the chaos.

Mandy had to evacuate her neighborhood as the Eaton Fire — one of several, and about 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades Fire — put her and her family in danger.

On January 8, she took to Instagram to express her heartbreak, beginning with: “I love you, Altadena.”

Alongside Mandy’s caption, she showed footage of local buildings being engulfed by flames. Not footage from the news — just video recorded on phones. Every disaster is just a video on someone’s phone until it’s recorded on your own phone.

“Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late,” she expressed. “(And endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets).”

Mandy’s family includes 3-year-old Gus Harrison, 2-year-old Ozzie Bennett, and 3-month-old Louise Everett, all of whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy Moore attends the premiere of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” Season 2 at Pacific Design Center on December 14, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

People, including Mandy Moore and her family, have lost so much

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family,” Mandy Moore wrote.

“My children’s school is gone,” she noted. Multiple schools have burnt to the ground. “Our favorite restaurants, leveled.”

She added: “So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too.” It is impossible to know the ultimate toll — the death, destruction, and more — while the disaster continues. Even simply missing days, weeks, and months of work can derail people’s lives.

Mandy Moore attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ultimately, the beloved actor and singer decided to end her caption with a message of hope.

“Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together,” she affirmed.

Mandy expressed: “Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.”

Mandy Moore attends The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

These ‘worst ever’ disasters aren’t going away any time soon

The people of Los Angeles are enduring the worst wildfire in the county’s history. That’s saying a lot. Unfortunately, the record will almost certainly end up being broken.

Just as “storm of the century” hurricanes now happen every few years, these wildfires are becoming more common and more devastating. Climate Change makes everything worse. As a society, we can make things better — or continue allowing these cataclysms to escalate.

The residents of Los Angeles are not the only people who have experienced a record-setting disaster in the past few months. They will not be the last to do so this year.