After 10 years and three kids together, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have called it quits.

Jessica confirmed the sad news in a statement issued last night.

The split doesn’t come as a total shock, as Jessica and Eric had been showing signs of strain for several months.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arrive at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014. (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Jessica told People magazine on Monday.

“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” she continued.

For a while now, Jessica and Eric had been rumored to be on the verge of divorce.

In the winter of 2024, Jessica was spotted without her wedding ring, but reports insisted that she was determined to fix her marriage. And there had been earlier signs that she and husband Eric Johnson were having problems.

Amidst further marital red flags in November of 2024, a report stated that Jessica Simpson was basically done with her marriage.

Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson attend the 10th Anniversary Celebration of the Jessica Simpson Collection at Tavern on the Green on September 9, 2015. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

Signs of Trouble in Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s marriage

These reports mostly stemmed from the fact that Jessica Simpson had once again been going without her wedding ring. Then, in September, she publicly ignored Eric’s birthday instead of posting the usual tribute.

According to coverage from In Touch Weekly, Jessica’s snubs were no coincidence.

“It’s pretty much over,” an inside source dished about the state of her marriage. “It’s only a matter of time before she files for divorce.”

Jessica Simpson attends the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

On July 5, 2014, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson married. The two had already been in a relationship for years, having welcomed daughter Maxwell Drew in 2012 and son Ace Knute in 2013.

(Jessica Simpson also gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae in 2019)

In the past, including in 2023, Jessica Simpson has honored Eric Johnson on his birthday, September 15. But not last year.

Jessica Simpson attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci’s Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for W Magazine)

What did Jessica Simpson post instead?

Jessica Simpson didn’t take a day off of social media for husband Eric Johnson’s birthday in September. Instead, she took to her Instagram Story to share a video clip in which a preacher spoke about the value of forgiveness.

Sometimes, people — even public figures — don’t publicly acknowledge a birthday. For celebrities, they usually know that people might wonder why. There can be a deliberate choice to celebrate the person in real life instead of putting on a social media performance.

But for Jessica Simpson to ignore Eric Johnson’s birthday and post a vague video about forgiveness … that felt, to many, like a message. And it was not alone.

Jessica Simpson attends the preseason NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Where’s Your Ring , Girl?!

Another major sign was that Jessica Simpson had been going ringless for some time. As far as the public knows, she last wore her wedding ring back in January of 2024. (She was filming a promotional video for Chicken of the Sea tuna; you have to appreciate someone who can laugh at her most famously humiliating moment)

As we have previously reported, insiders have alleged that “the ring comes off” when Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are fighting. It’s not out of pettiness or emotional blackmail — but she feels like she’s living a lie if she wears it when things are bad.

Jessica didn’t mention Eric in her 2024 Valentine’s Day post. And he hasn’t appeared on her Instagram since April, and that was a photo of him holding Birdie during a family photo.

New Music, Big Confession?

And finally, the icing on the cake. Just before the holidays in November 2024, Jessica took to her Instagram to make a big announcement – new music!

Yes, it’s been a number of years since she’s dropped anything new, but it looks like she’s finally ready to bless eardrums again. In a post announcing her return, she shared a caption that piqued many an interest.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” Jessica wrote alongside a series of sultry pics of herself.

She added, “This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve “

WHAT. DOES. THAT. MEAN?! Guess we now know!

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How does Eric Johnson feel about all of this?

In an October 18 report by Life & Style, an inside source alleged that “Eric has had it with her crazy mood swings. And Jessica feels like their marriage has lost its romance. Everyone’s wondering how long they can go on like this.”

The insider claimed: “Eric has been doing his own thing for longer than anyone seems to know.” The source even added that he had been keeping his distance from Jessica “for more than a year.”

It’s obviously a shame if two people who once loved each other cannot get along. That said, if they’re unhappy in their marriage and they cannot fix it, they don’t need to torture themselves — or each other. Maybe it’s a good thing that these two have finally called it quits.