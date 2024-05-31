Mandy Moore is pregnant with her 3rd child, in what is sure to feel like a kismet moment for her fans.

In the last decade, Mandy enjoyed fame not only as a beloved Disney princess, but also at the mother of 3 in the hit NBC drama, This Is Us.

After welcoming two kids of her own already, Mandy announced she’s adding another to her broad.

And the irony is not lost on her!

The cast attends NBC’s “This Is Us” Pancakes with the Pearsons at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on August 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Mandy Moore’s Pregnant With Baby #3: ‘Sometimes Life Imitates art’

The 40-year-old This Is Us star announced via Instagram on Friday May 31 that she is expecting her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The pair are already parents to sons August, 3, and Oscar, 1. Yes, someone moved fast to make sure she had her own Big Three!

Fans of her hit show This Is Us will recall that she and TV hubby Milo Ventimiglia had three kids together, who they referred to as “The Big Three”.

In announcing the happy news, Mandy posted an adorable photo of her boys wearing shirts that read “Big” and “Middle.”

In the caption, she wrote: “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Three kids AND the same breakdown: two boys and one girl! How about that!

Reliving ‘This Is Us’

As if having three kids isn’t enough, Mandy is currently reliving her hit TV show alongside two of her costars.

That Was Us, a new rewatch podcast about the show, is hosted by Mandy (Rebecca), Sterling K. Brown(Randall), and Chris Sullivan (Toby).

“The Pearson’s story may have ended after six seasons, but our stories continue on,” the trio teased on Instagram. The show dropped on May 14 and is already a great success.

Clearly, in more ways than one!