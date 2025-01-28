Selena Gomez Responds to Idiot Politician Who Says She Should Be Deported

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez is singing a pretty angry tune at the moment.

For good reason, too, we should emphasize.

In a since-deleted video posted on her Instagram Stories this week, the actress responded to the recent deportations that have been occurring in the United States, as carried out by those working under President Donald Trump.

In text laid over the video, Gomez wrote, “I’m sorry,” adding an emoji of the Mexican flag.

Selena Gomez attends 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival “Emilia PÃ©rez” Talking Pictures Presented By Kering “Women In Motion” at Annenberg Theater on January 4, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. ((Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

“All my people are getting attacked, the children,” Gomez said in the video. “I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

The Only Murders in the Building star is of Mexican descent and broke down in tears while sharing these words.

Because so many people out there are insensitive morons or very racist or some combination of both, she was criticized almost immediately after uploading this emotional footage.

In a follow-up post, Gomez wrote over a black background, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Selena Gomez accepts the Vanguard Award for “Emilia PÃ©rez” onstage during the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

Appearing on Fox News, border czar Tom Homan delivered a blunt response when asked about Gomez’s video.

“I don’t think we’ve arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line,” he said.

“President Trump won the election on this one issue — securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime.”

One could object to portions of that statement, but at least Homan didn’t go as far as Sam Parker, a 2018 Republican Senate candidate from Utah, who wrote on Twitter, Deport Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Gomez saw this note and has reacted to it with a shoulder shrug and a guffaw at that idiot’s expense.

“Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat,” wrote Selena on social media.

The star’s original post came one day after 956 people were arrested in a nationwide immigration crackdown … the most since Trump took office on January 20, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

There were 956 reported arrests on Sunday, 286 arrests on Saturday and 593 arrests last Friday.

Selena Gomez attends the “Emilia Perez” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

In a candid op-ed for Time Magazine in October 2019, Gomez shared that her aunt “was the first out of her family to cross the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the back of a truck in the 1970s.”

According to the artist, her “grandparents followed” and her “father was born in Texas soon after.”

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance,” she wrote at the time, adding:

“When I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.”