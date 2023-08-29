Maci Bookout: BLASTED By Fans For Allowing Son to Hang Out With "Abusive Piece of Trash" Ryan Edwards

Back in April, police found Ryan Edwards passed out in his car after he overdosed on heroin.

The good news is, the officers were able to revive him with Narcan.

The bad news for Ryan was that he was promptly placed under arrest for a slew of crimes he’d committed during his latest bender.

His most shocking transgressions involved his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

At one point, Ryan trashed Mackenzie’s house so badly that she and her kids were forced to relocate.

For this he was sentenced to a year in prison.

But last month, Ryan received a furlough so that he could attend a month of inpatient rehab.

After he completed the program, he was transferred to his current home in a sober living house, where he’s allowed to come and go as he pleases, provided he stays clean and sticks to a curfew.

And so, less than two months after he was sentenced to a year behind bars, Edwards was able to join his teenage son on a golf outing this past weekend.

The two were joined by Ryan’s dad, Larry Edwards, and Bentley’s stepfather, Taylor McKinney.

Obviously, it’s good that Ryan is sober and that he’s making an effort to be a part of his son’s life.

But some Teen Mom fans think it’s too much too soon.

After all, Ryan has been a chaotic presence in Bentley’s life for years, and he’s only been sober for a few months.

Bentley’s mom, Maci Bookout, has been supportive of Edwards’ recovery efforts, but some critics think she should be more cautious about allowing her son to spend time with his problematic dad.

“I only have good feelings about Taylor being here,” one fan wrote on Reddit this week, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“Because you know he’s doing this for Bentley, and if he didn’t love him, he wouldn’t pay Ryan or Larry dust.”

“Ryan is an abusive piece of trash,” said another Reddit user, putting the matter much more bluntly.

“If Bentley wants to have a relationship with him, cool, but if I were Maci, it would be phone or family therapy only until homeboy got a lot of treatment and maintained a decent amount of sobriety before they would just be hanging out.”

“I have mixed feelings about this, but I will say I had a bio dad that was unfortunately a lot like Ryan,” a third commenter concurred.

“Having a deadbeat, drug addict, abusive parent is such a hard thing to navigate for many reasons. I don’t blame anyone in this situation for wanting a ‘normal’ day/experience.”

“Feel equally happy and disgusted by this. On one hand, Ryan did so many horrible things,” a fourth chimed in.

“It is disheartening to see a man who has made so many awful choices and hurt so many people getting so many chances and free passes,” a fifth

“I guess all we can do is hope Ryan’s changing for the better this time around.”

It’s a tricky situation, if ever there was one.

Ryan has undeniably done some horrific things in the very recent past.

But Maci clearly wants her eldest son to have a stable, semi-normal relationship with his father.

There are no easy answers in a case like this, but hopefully, fans will bear in mind that they only know these people from a reality show, so they should probably keep their harshest criticisms to themselves.

Just sayin’!