Taylor Swift’s Game-Day Fashion Choice Has Fans Convinced That She’s Engaged …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a football fan, you might be concerned about the possibility that NFL refs are about to award another Super Bowl ring to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

But if you’re a Swiftie, you’ll be watching out for a much more important piece of symbolic jewelry on February 9.

Yes, after narrowly defeating the Buffalo Bills at home on Sunday, the Chiefs are headed to their third straight Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

If they win, they’ll be the first team in NFL history to pull off the elusive three-peat.

Taylor Swift will be in attendance, of course. And her army of loyal fans will be watching her even more closely than usual.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Secretly Engaged?

There’s been much talk in recent weeks about if and when Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

And some Swifies are convinced that it’s already happened.

As Page Six points out, Taylor wore gloves to the last two Chiefs games. Now, many people wear gloves to January football games because — well, it’s cold — but Swifties suspect that Tay might be hiding a secret.

“Not a lot of people in that suite wearing gloves. Could Taylor be hiding the ring?!” one Swiftie asked on X (formerly Twitter).

“Us: omg we’ll know if the has a ring on that finger. taylor: what if i wear gloves,” another chimed in, according to Page Six.

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During the Chiefs game against the Houston Texans, many fans pointed out that Taylor’s friend Caitlin Clark was not wearing gloves.

“Swifties want to know are the gloves hiding a ring. Caitlin [Clark was] not wearing gloves. Was Taylor colder than Caitlin?” one person aaked.

“Do we think Taylor is hiding an engagement ring under those gloves?” “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch commented on a video of Taylor celebrating following the win over the Bills.

We hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but it’s worth mentioning that Taylor was not wearing gloves when she arrived at Sunday’s game — and there was no sign of a giant rock on her ring finger.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

But hey, Travis has a lot on his mind these days, and he might be waiting until the offseason to pop the question.

At the moment, you can bet that he and Taylor are both laser-focused on the Chiefs’ potentially historic next game.

“You kept me so calm the last couple of weeks,” Taylor was heard remarking to Brittany Mahomes after Sunday’s win in the AFC Conference Championship game.

Will the Chiefs make history against the Philadelphia Eagles? Will Travis retire after this season comes to a close?

Only time will tell. But something tells us neither Taylor nor Travis is looking that far ahead at the moment.