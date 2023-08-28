Ryan Edwards Leaves Sober Living House to Play Golf With Son Bentley; Fans Express Concern

Back in April, Ryan Edwards was arrested and sentenced to one year in prison for stalking and harassing his estranged wife (while on probation, no less).

During one of his infamous benders, Ryan broke into the house he used to share with Mackenzie Standifer and trashed the place so badly that she and her kids were forced to relocate.

Given the nature of his crimes — and the length of his rap sheet — it was widely assumed that Ryan would finally do some real time behind bars.

So many Teen Mom fans were surprised to see that the troubled former reality star hit the links with his teenage son over the weekend.

Ryan Edwards goes golfing with his son Bentley in August of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

How is this possible?

Well, last month, a judge took pity on Ryan in the hope of saving his life.

Edwards was furloughed so that he could check into rehab for four weeks of intensive addiction treatment.

When he returned to court for a progress report, the same judge decided that instead of going back to jail, Ryan would be allowed to move into a sober living house where he would be free to come and go as he pleased — within reason.

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

These days, Ryan has a curfew, and he’s subjected to daily drug tests, but as long as he stays clean and follows the rules of the house, he’s permitted to live the life of a semi-free man.

So it was that Ryan was able to join his father, Larry, his son, Bentley, and Bentley’s stepfather, Taylor McKinney, on a golf outing over the weekend.

A photo of the foursome was shared by Bentley, who captioned the pic, “Family.”

Obviously, this is a milestone moment for Ryan, and not only because this might be his longest stretch of sobriety.

Ryan Edwards is BACK on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter! But that’s not necessarily a good thing. (Photo Credit: MTV)

For years, Ryan seemed to be fighting for the title of Worst Dad in the History of the Teen Mom Franchise.

These days, however, the 35-year-old appears to be making a real effort to improve his relationship with his teenage son.

Throughout most of his time in the spotlight, Ryan was at war with Bentley’s mother, Maci Bookout.

Maci Bookout offered some kind words to her ex in this scene from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Photo Credit: MTV)

But these days, the exes have settled their differences.

In fact, some fans believe Bookout has been too supportive of Edwards.

Maci’s desire to see Ryan get sober and stay out of jail is understandable — after all, he’s still the father of her youngest child.

Maci Bookout shares son Bentley with Ryan Edwards, who had next to no contact with his child for several years. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

But it’s important to bear in mind that Ryan is guilty of some truly brutal crimes, some of which he committed very recently.

Edwards terrorized Mackenzie and her children, and many observers believe it’s unfair him to get off with such a light sentence.

It’s nice that Bentley has his dad back, and all — but there’s a strong case to be made that Ryan deserves to be locked up.