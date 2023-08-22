Maci Bookout Slammed For Continued Support of Ryan Edwards: He’s an Abusive Loser!

Currently, Ryan Edwards is in rehab, receiving treatment for the drug addiction that nearly claimed his life on multiple occasions.

It’s probably not where Ryan imagined himself at this stage in his life, but things could be much, much worse.

For starters, he could be dead.

After all, the man has overdosed multiple times, most memorably when he passed out behind the wheel while driving to his own wedding.

This is another Ryan Edwards mug shot. We’ve lost track how many it’s been now for him. (Photo Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff)

Another alternative is that Ryan could still be in jail.

A generous judge furloughed Edwards’ one-year sentence to allow him to go to rehab and then transfer to the sober living house that now serves as his home.

Needless to say, the guy has been through an awful lot in his relatively young life, but his problems are mostly self-created, and he’s caused an incredible amount of damage to his loved ones.

Which is one reason so many Teen Mom fans are surprised that Ryan’s former fiancee Maci Bookout continues to support him.

Maci opens up about her feelings toward Ryan Edwards. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Ryan and Maci experienced many ups and downs in recent years as they attempted to amicably co-parent their teenage son, Bentley.

But these days, despite all that she’s endured, Maci is 100 percent Team Ryan.

And some of her fans are seriously questioning her decision to support and endorse such a toxic dude.

Maci Bookout speaks about a traumatic incident on Teen Mom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“Maci needs to complete[ly] disconnect from Ryan,” one Instagram commenter wrote this week, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“This has to be a joke! The whole entire time she’s been on 99% of the time is about Ryan,” another wrote. “

“He’s been on the show maybe 30% of the time. Maci needs to focus on her current family and the beauty of having a stepdad that loves her son or struggles,” this person continued, adding:

“Do all your kids a favor & live your lives OFF camera.”

Maci Bookout us opening up about the relationship between Ryan Edwards and son Bentley. As you might’ve guessed, it’s not good! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Ryan is a menace. He’s a danger to himself and the people who love him,” a third person chimed in.

“I hope Maci keeps her wits about her on this journey of being there for him.”

“Maci acting like Ryan [is] not the problem now that they are on good terms,” a fourth viewer tweeted.

Ryan consumed many beverages on camera during his years as an MTV star. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“Ryan is responsible for the relationship he & Bentley had. Did she see how Ryan tore up his & Mack’s home. He pulled a knife on her.”

“Maci went from hating Ryan for every little dumb thing… to worrying about his well-being while he’s trashing his house and getting arrested. Like. What? #TeenMom,” someone else wrote.

“They are literally blaming Mackenzie for everything & acting like she’s the problem,” another person tweeted.

“Ryan KEEPS using drugs & is even telling them that & yet Maci’s like oh well stay away from her and saying how different he is? He’s exactly the same but on an escalated level.”

Ryan Edwards has a very complicated relationship with his teenage son, Bentley. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Maci has shown up to Ryan’s court dates and posted several memes about the importance of forgiveness and compassion.

Fans might not like it, but she’s receiving a lot of praise from her Teen Mom co-stars.

“I just wanna say that I commend Maci for just supporting Ryan through it all,” Leah Messer told Us Weekly in a recent interview.

“I know me and [my ex-husband] Corey [Simms] had went through our challenges with that, and it was … difficult.”

Maci Bookout on an episode of Teen Mom OG, the show that made her famous. (Photo Credit: MTV)

“I commend [Maci] and [her husband] Taylor [McKinney] for how they’re handling the whole situation,” Tyler Baltierra echoed.

“I think they’re doing a killer job at this whole parenting thing.”

It likely wasn’t easy for Maci to do 180 and begin showing support to Ryan.

But if doing so introduces a modicum of increased stability to Bentley’s life, then we’re sure it’ll all be worth it.