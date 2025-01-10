Craig Melvin Anxious, Excited at Replacing Hoda Kotb on ‘Today’

Craig Melvin has big shoes to fill.

And, following Hoda’s departure, he knows it.

In November, NBC named Craig Melvin to replace Hoda Kotb on The Today Show.

He’s freely admitting how intimidating it is to step in for such an iconic television host.

Craig Melvin attends the 2025 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Co-hosting ‘Today’ will be huge for Craig Melvin

Following Hoda Kotb’s Friday, January 10 departure from Today, Craig Melvin is getting one of the most desirable broadcasting roles on television. Naturally, he’s anxious.

“I think I’m as ready as one could ever be,” the veteran newscaster told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the transition.

“I’m excited. I’m anxious,” he admitted. He then affirmed: “I’m nervous but I’m honored.”

NBC anchors Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb pose during the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2022. (Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“It would be nice if I didn’t have to follow Hoda Kotb,” Melvin went on to admit. In other words, she’s set a very high bar in terms of audience rapport — and in terms of ratings.

“It would be nice if the show weren’t doing as well as it’s doing,” he added. “But I made peace with that.”

Melvin emphasized: “We’re going to give it our all. … You just don’t want to be the man or the woman that screws it up.”

Craig Melvin attends the Annual Night of Opportunity Gala hosted by The Opportunity Network at Cipriani Wall Street on May 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Opportunity Network)

Everyone has advice for Craig Melvin in his new role

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, he received the advice: “Don’t eat on TV.” Though he was not yet Savannah Guthrie’s co-host, he has enjoyed some Today snacks on air before.

“By the way, you know that’s one of my mother’s biggest pet peeves,” Melvin shared. “She’s like, ‘Why are you always on TV eating like you haven’t eaten anything all day?’”

He continued, explaining: “And I’m like, ‘Some days I haven’t, like, I’ve been up for five hours. It’s my lunch.’”

It will take more than dietary restraint (and perhaps busting out some dance moves, as ET also suggested) to secure Craig Melvin’s place in the minds of viewers.

Hoda Kotb has been the face of the show for 17 years. She has established rapports with celebrity guests and with viewers who watch at home.

When Melvin makes his formal debut on January 13, it could be a shock to the audience. (Change is hard!)

Craig Melvin on stage during the OMEGA panel discussion with Olympic ambassadors at The Planet OMEGA exhibition launch at the Chelsea Factory on November 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for OMEGA)

Ultimately, his success will be measured in ratings

A few weeks ago, an inside source spoke to Closer about the stakes of Craig Melvin’s new gig.

“Nobody’s questioning whether he’s worth it, he’s a very talented guy who’s worked very hard for this opportunity,” the insider affirmed.“The entire team is on board with him taking on this role.”

The source acknowledged: “But of course, the pressure is really on because he’s got huge shoes to fill. Hoda is a total legend. The audience loved her and so did the network.”