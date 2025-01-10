Hoda Kotb Reveals New Role at NBC Following ‘Today’ Show Departure: I’m …

It’s the end of an era at NBC, as Hoda Kotb has signed off on her final episode of the Today show.

Back in September, Hoda announced her plans to retire from the show after nearly 17 years in the Today family.

In December, Hoda announced the date of her final episode, and this morning, she tearfully bid farewell to the crew, co-stars, and viewers who helped to shape the past two decades of her life.

Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Hoda Says Goodbye

“Can I say thank you to every person who came out here?” Hoda said as she wrapped up the show’s 8 am hour for the last time.

“I read your cards. I got your bracelets. I got the scarves you crocheted. I got everything. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Hoda expressed her gratitude and received tearful words of praise from her colleagues.

“She’s so special it’s almost beyond description,” Savannah Guthrie gushed. She went to praise her longtime co-star for always staying focused on the important things in life. “She’s about what matters,” Savannah said.

Hoda will be replaced by Craig Melvin, who will now be seated beside Savannah for the show’s 7 and 8 am hours.

As for Hoda — well, she might not be a part of your weekday mornings anymore, but you haven’t seen the last of this TV icon.

Hoda Kotb attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

What’s Next For Hoda Kotb?

Speaking with Page Six about the next chapter in her career, Hoda revealed that she’s signed a deal that will enable her to remain onboard at NBC in a smaller role.

Kotb will continue to contribute exclusive interviews for Today, and she’ll attend the next two Olympics as a sort of brand ambassador — a role similar to the one that Snoop Dogg played in Paris last summer.

“I think it’ll be kind of a Snoop-ish role,” Hoda remarked of her new gig.

“I want to be a supporting character on a team that is already in place so that I’ll come in and just have a role there. And then I’m going to do my ‘Making Space’ podcast, which I enjoy and love so much,” she continued.

Hoda Kotb attends The Prelude To The Olympics At Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“And for the Today show, I think we talked about doing something every four to six weeks, just a little something.”

Hoda also hinted at making frequent appearances on Jenna Bush Hager’s segment of Today. And she dismissed claims that she’s leaving the show due to a contract dispute.

“This job is amazing and I don’t do it because I get a paycheck every other Thursday. That’s not why. Because then you’re only happy on every other Thursday,” she explained.

“I do it because I love it. And I think it never has been a money thing for me … I’ve taken jobs I’ve loved, and then I’ve asked, you know, for whatever I wanted.”

For 17 years, the love between Hoda and her viewers was always mutual. And we’re sure they’re already looking forward to her first Today cameo.