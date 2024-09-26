Why Hoda Kotb's Quitting 'Today' After 17 Years : 'It's Time'

It’s the end of an era at NBC’s Today. Beloved host Hoda Kotb has announced that her time on the show will soon come to an end.

Hoda shared the surprising news during an emotional segment on this morning’s broadcast.

“I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” she said.

Today host Hoda Kotb attends the 2022 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb Recalls Moment She Decided to Step Down

Hoda says she made the decision to step away from television (at least for now) on her 60th birthday in August.

“I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs. And I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me,'” she said.

“And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

Hoda explained that she’s motivated primarily by her decision to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

TV personality Hoda Kotb attends the “Halftime” Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Hoda Plans to Spend More Time With Her Family

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she said.

“I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

Hoda revealed that she will continue anchoring Today with co-host Savannah Guthrie until January 1, 2025.

She says she will then remain with NBC News in a role that has yet to be specified.

Hoda Kotb moderates the Gymnastics panel during the Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for the USOPC)

“It’s kind of a big deal for me,” Hoda tearfully continued. “I’ve been practicing so I wouldn’t cry, but anyway, I did.”

Hoda’s History

After starting her NBC career at Dateline in the late ’90s, Hoda has spent 16 years co-hosting the fourth hour of Today, first with Kathie Lee Gifford and then with Jenna Bush Hager.

Since 2017, she’s co-anchored the first hour of Today, a role she’s shared with Guthrie since 2018.

Hoda Kotb attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kotb also shared a heartfelt letter that she penned to her Today colleagues ahead of this morning’s announcement:

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why,” Hoda wrote.

“They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.

Hoda Kotb attends the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC’s “Today” at The Paley Center for Media on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you’ve been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.”

We know we speak for millions of Today viewers when we say Hoda will be greatly missed.

We can’t wait to see what awaits her in this exciting new stage of her life.