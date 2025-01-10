Chase Chrisley ARRESTED for Battery Against Bartender

Chase Chrisley now has something in common with his father:

Both have spent time behind bars.

On Thursday night, the Growing Up Chrisley cast member was taken into custody for allegedly slapping a bartender in Georgia a couple days earlier.

Chase Chrisley is pictured here on USA Network. (USA)

According to TMZ, Chase was booked on January 9 into the Fulton County Jail for simple battery. He posed for a mug shot shortly afterward and was then released on $10,000 bond.

Police told the aforementioned entertainment news outlet the misdemeanor charge stems from an incident at “Twin Peaks” bar on Monday… in which Chase got into it with the saloon’s manager, someone named Brendon Nash.

Based on a 911 audio recording obtained by TMZ, Nash asked the dispatcher for police assistance while repeatedly telling someone — Chase, we can only assume — not to touch him.

Nash also says on this call that the drunk and aggressive suspect assaulted him with a chair … and then we can actually hear Nash get slapped.

Chase Chrisley attends the boohooMAN x Quavo Launch Party at The Sunset Room on April 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for boohooMAN)

Chrisley did eventually leave the premises, but was then arrested on Thursday evening.

The 28-year old is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley both of whom were convicted in 2022 on charge of bank and tax fraud.

The spouses reportedly haven’t spoken in over a year while incarcerated.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

Todd has said on multiple occasions that he’s being mistreated while a ward of the state.

The former USA Network personality even called in to NewsNation himself about a year ago and told this network that the food inmates were being served in jail is “disgustingly filthy” and “out of date by, at minimum, a year.”

He claimed the storage facility in which the food is kept is infested with mice and squirrels… and that the ceiling had to be removed due to black mold.

“They found a dead cat in the ceiling [that] dropped down onto the food,” Chrisley claimed at the time.

For his part, Chase appeared with his sister, Savannah, on Growing Up Chrisley from 2019 to 2022 and he was also featured in Chrisley Knows Best, which shot Todd and Julie to stardom.