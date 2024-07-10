Hoda Kotb & Kevin Costner Dating Suspicions Run Wild After ‘Today’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Should Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner date?

There has been plenty of speculation about Kevin Costner’s dating life in the wake of his high-profile, contentious divorce.

But viewers of the TODAY show seem more interested in his future romance options.

Citing an apparent crush by host Hoda Kotb, they’re totally shipping her with Costner.

Hoda Kotb begins to blush as TODAY, and viewers, speculate about her celebrity crush. (Image Credit: NBC)

Fans are shipping Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner

On Tuesday, July 9, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie appeared as guests on Watch What Happens Live. You can view that clip for yourself, below.

One of the viewers who called in asked Hoda how she feels about the world (or, at least, a significant portion of the Today audience) shipping her with Kevin Costner.

Sparks, these fans observed, seemed to fly between Hoda and Costner during their interview in June. And, well, a lot of fans think that the two could really connect on a less professional level.

https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL/status/1810862757341774318

News of fans feeling this way came as a clear shock to Hoda.

“Wait what?,” she asked alongside some nervous laughter. “I have never ever heard that, not one time.”

Andy Cohen was sure to explain for the chronologically challenged that shipping means that viewers want Hoda and Costner together. The term ship in this context stems from relationship. This specific phrasing first emerged in the X-Files fandom in the 1990s, eventually breaking containment from fanfiction circles as people apply it to real-life (potential) couples.

Kevin Costner visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ at SiriusXM Studios on June 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hoda Kotb played it cool after the potentially awkward fan question

Obviously, Andy (and fans) were putting Hoda on the spot with regards to this possible Kevin Costner pairing. But she handled it well.

“Well, if the viewers want it,” Hoda quipped, looking into the camera.

Savannah Guthrie chimed in: “Give the people what they want!” That’s all very cute … and was not the end of it.

On TODAY, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager laugh in July of 2024. (Image Credit: NBC)

On Wednesday, July 10, Today With Hoda and Jenna continued the conversation, with Jenna Bush Hager bringing up the WWHL moment.

“I actually did know because people were coming up to me on the street, and people were like, ‘You should set up Hoda and Kevin Costner,'” Jenna revealed.

She then joked: “I didn’t know they were flirting behind my back.”

Kevin Costner attends the “Horizon: An American Saga” press conference at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

‘Today’ had a little prank in store for Hoda Kotb

Producers for the show ran an edit of Hoda Kotb and Kevin Costner from their still-fairly-recent interview.

As you can see in the video below, the video is suggestive — set to slow, romantic music, making it seem that Hoda and Costner were flirting.

“Y’all are ridiculous,” Hoda declared accurately with a laugh. “The slow-mo’ and the music, really?”

https://twitter.com/HodaAndJenna/status/1811053302823481374

As anyone who has found out that people “ship” them with a close friend or colleague can attest, this can be an awkward situation. Sometimes, like Hoda, all that you can do is giggle.

We don’t think that Hoda intends to become another of Kevin Costner’s famous ex-wives. It’s just funny to talk about — so long as no one takes the joke too far.

There is some peril when it comes to fans obsessing over celebrities (and wanting them to kiss). But so long as everyone can behave themselves, the laugh-inducing Today show edits are harmless and pretty funny.