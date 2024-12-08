Taylor Swift Tour: Another Coming in 2026?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift is about to conclude the most successful tour in the history of music.

She wraps up The Eras Tour in Vancouver TONIGHT, on Sunday December 8.

What a run, huh?

Talk about someone who deserves a break.

Kansas City Chiefs fans hold up signs of Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift in the fourth quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, the superstar is about to sort of get one, as Swift is planning on hosting Christmas with her and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s families.

Once those celebrations wind down, however, this tabloid writes for its latest cover story that the aritst is hoping to start 2025 in a low-key fashion.

It’s time to relax, you know?

The thing is, this is Taylor Swift. She can only stay relaxed and stay on the sidelines for so long. Especially when she has so much to say and an anxious fan base dying to hear it.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again,” this same source said of a possible new tour in 2026. “She loves being with all her fans; it inspires her.”

Swift, to be clear, is reportedly NOT committing to any plans.

“Things can change. A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis,” the insider emphasized. “She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life.”

Sounds very fair to us.

Also sounds like a good way for Swift to overtake Beyonce in the next music poll.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for MTV)

Swifties, of course, have been wondering for months just what Swift will do once she isn’t entertaining them for three-plus hours multiple times a week.

One thing we do feel confident saying is that Taylor and Travis will continue to hang out, and continue to spend time with each other’s families as well.

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source told Us Weekly back in March, referring to famed NFL mom Donna. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”

She’s the best, isn’t she?