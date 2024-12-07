June Shannon Mourns Late Daughter One Year After Death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

June Shannon remains in mourning.

Earlier this week, the long-time reality star honored her late daughter, Anna, just about one year after she passed away from cancer.

June Shannon looks on here during an episode of her annoying reality show. (WEtv)

“It will be a year on Monday and we miss the hell out of Anna Marie Cardwell and would give my last penny to just talk to her and [for] her [to] be here for her girls,” June wrote on Facebook on December 9, referencing Anna’s daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee.

She added in this messsage:

“Grief honestly [hurts] at random times.”

Shannon also said that she has “no control over crying,” “being mad” or acting like everything is okay when she is “dying inside.”

The mother of four — who garnered some backlash for the way she exploited Anna’s death — went on to reveal that her daughter’s demise was “so hard” on her and their whole family.

“But we have [to] keep our promise [that] we take her [everywhere] with us like she wanted and I will continue to do so,” she said.

Anna’s number remains in June’s family text chat, she told followers.

According to June, her loved ones “just can’t and won’t delete any text and won’t ever take her out [of] the chat,” concluding in her post:

“I always go to her TikTok and watch her videos all the time and search her name to see all the [videos] people made for her.”

It’s all so very, very sad.

Anna died at the age of 29 following her battle with stage 4 cancer.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” June announced in a statement about her death last December.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will [sic] be updating y’all with more information as we get it today.”

The late mother left behind a pair of daughters: Kaitlyn, 12; and Kylee, 8.

Following her passing, all of Anna’s siblings shared their own personal tributes to her via social media.

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go,” wrote Alana, for example.

“Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”