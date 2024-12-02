Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Thanksgiving Revealed: Whose Family Hosted?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Taylor and Travis enjoy Thanksgiving together?

Not even the Kelce family seemed sure of Taylor Swift’s Thanksgiving plans before the big day.

And given her almost unparalleled level of fame, it makes sense that neither Taylor nor Travis disclosed their Thanksgiving plans to the public.

As it turns out, they did have plans.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

What did Taylor and Travis do for Thanksgiving?

According to a new report by People, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated Thanksgiving together.

The report details how Taylor and her family — including parents Scott and Andrea — hosted the Kelce family in Nashville, Tennessee.

Many Americans have to work on Thanksgiving or the day after, and families have to accommodate accordingly. The Kelce family is no exception, as Travis had to play one of his football games on Friday, November 29.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” the inside source shared.

“It’s the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together,” the source then pointed out.

Last year, Taylor and Travis’ relationship was much newer. additionally, Taylor was deep into the Eras World Tour (which ends December 8) and performing in South Africa.

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium alongside Donna Kelce prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis sharing Thanksgiving is a big deal

“Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” the inside source expressed.

“Jason was there with his family and kids too,” the insider detailed, referring to Travis’ excellent brother, Jason Kelce.

The source then characterized: “It was very festive and special.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Sharing Thanksgiving with a partner, with or without their family, is a big deal. It doesn’t always mean that a couple will share many holidays to come — but that they’re including each other in a family meal.

It can be nerve-wracking. What food do people serve? Is this a family that does before-meal prayers like on TV? What are the little intricacies and customs that are second nature to the family but might trip you up?

In this case, Taylor and Travis are no strangers to each other’s families. In fact, Taylor hanging out with Donna Kelce specifically became a staple of this relationship as the two cheered on Travis at his games.

Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

What’s next?

As we mentioned, Taylor Swift is still wrapping up her Eras World Tour. December 8 will be the last day of this historic, record-smashing tour.

Like so many of Taylor’s fans, we have learned so much about football since she began attending Travis’ games. Which is how we know that it is currently football season.

We imagine that Taylor and Travis will continue supporting each other whenever possible while keeping their very public relationship as reasonably private as possible.