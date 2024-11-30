Hailee Steinfeld’s Engaged to Josh Allen (And Now Swifities Are Pressuring Travis …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld announced her engagement to NFL superstar Josh Allen this week.

And now, the situation has put Travis Kelce in a rather awkward position.

How are the two situations related? Allow us to explain:

Recording artist/actor Hailee Steinfeld attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Hailee and Josh started dating in May of 2023, roughly around the same time that Taylor and Travis began spending a lot of time together.

At 27 and 28, Hailee and Josh are younger than Taylor and Travis — but it looks as though they might beat the elder couple to the altar.

And of course, Hailee and Taylor are longtime friends, and Josh and Travis are both NFL players. So we suppose it should come as no surprise that fans are fixating on the similarities between the two relationships.

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Hailee Steinfeld attend the premiere of Relativity Media’s “Romeo And Juliet” after party at Soho House on September 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Relativity Media)

Life is not a race, of course, and Taylor and Travis are almost certainly not concerned about comparing themselves to other couples.

But Swifties? Well, it seems that such matters are very much on their minds these days!

Travis Kelce’s Response to Hailee Steinfeld-Josh Allen Engagement Attracts Attention

Josh proposed last weekend, during the Buffalo Bills’ bye week. But he and Hailee just went public with the news on Saturday.

Travis was quick to respond, commenting, “Congratulations!!!” along with a pair of clapping hand emojis.

(The Bills brought the Kansas City Chiefs’ nearly yearlong winning streak to an end earlier this month, but clearly, there are no hard feelings on Travis’ part).

“You next,” reads the top reply to Travis’ comment (which, according to The Daily Mail, racked up thousands of likes within just a couple of hours).

Hundreds of Swifties echoed the sentiment, with some of them coming off a bit bully-ish with their pressure to propose.

“I see you,” one follower added. “Trav, your move,” a third chimed in. “You wish that was you huh?” a fourth rather snarkily inquired.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What’s Next For Taylor and Travis?

Obviously, talk of Taylor and Travis getting engaged is nothing new. And many Taylor fans are convinced that Travis has already popped the question.

Whether or not that’s true, scrutiny of the situation is sure to intensify now that one of Taylor’s famous friends is headed for the altar.

Perhaps Tay and Trav will make an announcement this offseason. Or maybe they’ll just continue to move at their own pace without the slightest concern for what a bunch of strangers on social media think of their relationship!

Whatever the case, we’d like to offer our congratulations to Hailee and Josh! The way he’s playing this season, the MVP candidate might be sporting two new rings come 2025!