Taylor Swift’s Private Jet: Everything to Know About Her Frequent Flights

After two years, Taylor Swift’s historic Eras Tour has finally come to an end. While the tour was filled with memorable moments, one aspect that many fans and haters couldn’t shake off was Taylor’s frequent private jet usage.

Between an international concert tour and catching her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games, there’s plenty of reason that Taylor would need easy air travel.

Now that her tour is done, some viewers are calculating just how much the “All Too Well” singer was flying throughout the year. Plus, they’re tracking the environmental impact of all the jet fuel.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Now that we’ve made the friendship bracelets, taken the moment and tasted it, keep reading to learn more about Taylor Swift’s private jet.

What Type Of Private Jet Does She Have?

Taylor’s private jet is a Dassault Falcon 7X, which is reportedly excellent for both domestic and international flights. The jet reportedly costs about $54 million and over $3 million per year to operate, according to GlobeAir.

The plane comfortably holds about 16 people, and she has customized the interior with plush seats, an entertainment system, and a dining area.

Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Twitter Lawsuit

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chalk it up to the Streisand Effect, but many fans became aware of Taylor’s frequent flights from the Taylor Swift Jets (Tracking) account on X (formerly Twitter).

The social media account, which has almost 100,000 followers, regularly shares flight maps for Taylor’s trips. It also includes approximate flight times, jet fuel used, cost of jet fuel, and carbon emissions.

In December 2023, Taylor’s lawyers sent Jack Sweeney, who runs the account, a cease-and-desist letter. They warned that it could aid stalkers in finding out where the popstar is at any given time, per CBS News.

Jack’s lawyers responded to the lawsuit by noting that the information was publicly available, and it was classified as protected speech. The account claims that the information is only shared 24 hours after the flights.

Look What You Made Me Do pic.twitter.com/kETxWamSP3 — Jack Sweeney (@Jxck_Sweeney) February 19, 2024

In February 2024, Jack posted his response to the lawsuit and quoted Taylor’s song in a tweet. “Look What You Made Me Do,” he wrote. Jack also shares Elon Musk’s private jet usage and faced a similar legal threat from him.

How Have Environmentalists Reacted to Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Usage?

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Many environmental activists believe that Taylor needs to calm down on the private flights. The singer has reportedly bought double the amount of carbon credits needed to cover her tour, according to GlobeAir.

Still, some people have criticized the carbon credits response. Northeastern University Political Thought Professor Callum Barrell told Northeastern Global News that he finds that approach to be “lazy.”

“The fact that she is kind of washing her hands of it by saying, ‘Well, I’ve got carbon credits — that’s fine.’ You basically pay extra for emitting all of this carbon and I think that is greenwashing and lazy,” he said.

In June 2024, climate activists Just Stop Oil sent Taylor a message by spray painting a jet that was parked in the same facility she uses, per DW. Police later confirmed that the singer’s plane was not there though.

Besides activists, Taylor’s jet usage has also sparked a debate within the Swiftie community. Scroll through fan groups on Reddit, and there are tons of discussions about her flight usage.

While many people feel that she overuses her private jet, some also note that Taylor’s level of fame would make normal air travel difficult.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Latest Details On Her Private Jet

Now that the Eras Tour has wrapped, people are looking into how much Taylor has been flying in 2024. The “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly logged 225 flight hours this year, according to Quartz.

The outlet also reported that Taylor’s plane used over 80,000 gallons of jet fuel and led to 768 metric tons of carbon emissions.

It’s not clear what the future has in store for Taylor’s private jet usage, but now that the Eras Tour is done, she won’t need to fly to various cities to perform on a regular basis.