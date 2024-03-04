Jason Kelce Confirms NFL Retirement After 13 Years: Is Travis Next?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jason Kelce confirmed his retirement from football this afternoon.

As sad as it might be to hear, the veteran Eagles center, who’s spent his entire 13-season career with the Philadelphia Eagles, is leaving the NFL.

He announced his retirement on Monday march 4th in an emotional press conference, and immediately, fans had two questions:

Why now?

And will his brother, Travis Kelce, be next?!

Jason Kelce announces his retirement through tears. (Twitter/Eagles Press Conference)

Jason Kelce Announces He’s Retiring: “I Have Come to a Decision”

Earlier on that Monday, Jason confessed he’d reached a decision about his playing future in a post on X.

“No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon,” he wrote.

A few hours later, he was in front of the cameras, breaking down in tears, to share the news officially with the world.

In an Eagles tank, he recalled how satisfying it’s been to play with the team in the city he loves and more than once, he literally had to stop talking because his emotions were so overwhelming.

“I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right,” Jason said during a speech.

The star center had to stop many times to compose himself as it was clear he could not stop crying.

“The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song … your favorite book. It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.

“Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt,” he added. “There was a visceral feeling with football, unlike any sport. The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, ‘Good job.’ I love football.”

Right in the front row, cheering him on and crying just as hard, was his baby brother Travis, along with their parents Donna and Ed.

Travis Kelce cries during his brother, Jason’s, retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. ((Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images))

Will Travis Kelce Retire After His Brother Jason?

The idea of Travis Kelce retiring from the NFL might be unthinkable to Kansas City Chiefs fans.

But the fact is, the man is 34; he plays a physically demanding position, and — oh, and as you might have heard, he’s got a lot on his plate these days.

Yes, Travis is dating Taylor Swift, and their relationship receives far more attention than tight end’s performance on the field these days, but with Jason heading off the field, it would feel empty without at least one Kelce brother playing ball.

However, shortly before The Super Bowl, Travis put the rumors to rest.

“I have no reason to stop playing football,” Kelce said on Thursday, according to The Sun.

“I love it. We still have success, come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to be at my best.”