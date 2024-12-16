Jamie Foxx Updates Fans After Physical Attack at Birthday Dinner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jamie Foxx is updating fans after an altercation left him needing medical attention.

Last year’s horrific health scare isn’t the only medical emergency in the actor and comedian’s life.

Over the weekend — and at his birthday dinner, of all places — someone allegedly attacked Foxx, throwing a glass at his face.

He’s addressing fans who’ve prayed for his well-being. Can he not catch a break?

Actor Jamie Foxx speaks during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Who threw a glass at Jamie Foxx?

Friday, December 13 was Jamie Foxx’s birthday. The actor and comedian is 57 years old!

Over the weekend, he enjoyed a birthday dinner. Well, he enjoyed most of it, one assumes.

According to his spokesperson, someone threw a glass at him — one that struck him in the mouth. He required stitches, and was recovering.

Jamie Foxx attends the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram, Fixx is now updating fans on his well-being after the alarming incident.

“The devil is busy,” his post reads. “But I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

In the caption, Foxx elaborates, writing: “The devil is a lie.” His meaning is not entirely clear.

Jamie Foxx is thanking fans for thinking of him

“Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me…” Foxx expressed to his fans and followers.

“When your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness,” he lamented.

“But,” Foxx warned, “they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…”

Actor Jamie Foxx looks on during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“And huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by What Had Happened Was,” Foxx added.

He spoke of his comedy special being “number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out.”

Foxx then affirmed that “it’s from my heart and my soul.”

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

He had to get stitches, too

Foxx’s representative also detailed to People that the comedian “had to get stitches.”

Additionally, the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to calls to the restaurant. Authorities dismissed claims that there was an “assault with a deadly weapon,” instead labeling it a “physical altercation.”

The incident led to no arrests. Obviously, fans have a lot of questions — but are nevertheless glad to hear that Foxx is feeling well enough to update them.