Scott Disick Gifts Son Mason a Mini SUV For 15th Birthday

Scott Disick loves his kids.

He also loves giving them expensive gifts that not all fans feel are age-appropriate.

Saturday was Mason Disick’s birthday. Prepare to feel old: he is now 15.

To celebrate, Scott gave him a Mercedes SUV.

Scott Disick knows how to go all-out for his son’s birthday

Mason Disick is the eldest of Kris Jenner’s grandbabies. He as of Saturday, December 14, he is now 15 years old!

As a birthday gift, proud dad Scott Disick gave him a miniature version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon.

To be clear, we don’t mean a model car. This is an actual car — a small, high-end SUV.

“Happy birthday big boy!” Scott Disick wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a series of photos of the collection of vehicles.

“Felt like it was only fair 4 you 2 get your first g wagon,” he explained. “Even if it’s a mini g wagon it’s still a wagon!”

Scott expressed: “Love u son!!!!!! Let the good times roll.”

Then, Scott Disick began to sing the praises of his own gift

“Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen!” the self-styled Lord appraised.

“You deserve every inch of it!” he added.

Scott then affirmed: “Love you more than anything in life.”

To be clear, Mason will only be able to get his learning permit at 15 and a half. So he has a good six months before he can legally drive — on public property.

It is entirely possible that the plan is for Mason to get a head start, learning to drive on private property.

This is not actually legal in every jurisdiction. However, the Kardashian family can travel wherever they like — and would absolutely take a trip just to give Mason some time behind the wheel, right?

There was another birthday boy in the family

Reign Disick is now 10 years old. And, through an unfortunate twist of fate, he and Mason share their December 14 birthday.

(That’s no shade to Mason or to Reign — but December birthdays are often undesirable because of the holiday season. Sharing a birthday with your sibling would make it worse, even in a family where everyone has an unlimited gift-giving budget)

Scott did not gift Reign his own car. That, it seems, will probably have to wait another five years.