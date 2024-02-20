Tammy Slaton Has a Girlfriend! And It’s Getting Serious!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tammy Slaton has seemingly moved on from her late husband.

In an unexpected manner.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star told followers that she now considers herself a lesbian — and, based on a recent report, it sounds as if Tammy is doing more than merely talk this talk.

She is also walking the same-sex walk.

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

According to The Sun, Tammy Slaton has a girlfriend.

Her name is Andrea and Slaton met her last July, although it’s unclear exactly when the women started dating.

However, Slaton is “happier than ever” in this relationship, the article notes, implying that it’s going strong and getting sort of serious.

Tammy herself has not yet commented on the apparent romance.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton chat it up here on Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Slaton, sadly, went through a rather public tragedy in the middle of 2023.

Her husband of seven months, Caleb Willingham, passed away last July from complications related to his extreme weight gain.

Caleb had met Tammy inside of a rehab facility in Ohio.

Unlike Tammy, however, who qualified for gastric bypass surgery after losing hundreds of pounds, Caleb could not stop eating and could not take the steps necessary to turn his life around.

Tammy Slaton looks pretty relaxed in this photo of the reality star on a beach. (TLC)

“It was the best day of our lives,” Slaton told E! News in January 2023 of her and Caleb’s wedding day.

“There was so much love in the room. I’m thankful that so many family members and our family from the rehab were able to come…

“When we had our first kiss he leaned forward and hit the control switch and drove right into me knocking me back into my wheelchair!”

So romantic. And now to sad to reflect upon.

Tammy Slaton poses here for a TLC promotional photograph. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Five months later, Willingham was dead.

“Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much,” Slaton wrote via Instagram in July 2023.

She added at the time:

“Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness.”

Tammy Slaton doesn’t look too happy in this 1000-Lb Sisters photo. (TLC)

From what we hear, meanwhile, Andrea will NOT appear on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 6, which has received a greenlight from TLC.

Said Tammy on TikTok earlier this month:

“Well, I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian…

“Love is love.

“Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary [or] whatever. I’m just a lover.”

And for those wondering? Only because Slaton herself brought it up on air this past winter?

Yes, Tammy can have sex.