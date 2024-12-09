Suri Cruise Money Drama: Katie Holmes Breaks Silence on Trust Fund Rumors

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Suri Cruise and her money are making headlines today.

And Katie Holmes, who rarely speaks out on such matters, is clearing the air on her daughter’s behalf.

The trouble began with a sketchy media report claiming that Suri became a millionaire the day she turned 18.

Wild Claim About Suri Cruise’s Money Makes Headlines

The report alleged that once she became a legal adult, Suri gained access to a sizable trust fund created by her father, Tom Cruise.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Tom reportedly hasn’t seen Suri in several years.

But on Sunday, Katie took to Instagram and set the record straight with a rare post about her personal life.

Katie usually uses her page to promote professional projects, but out of necessity, she switched things up by calling out The Daily Mail.

“Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up,” Katie wrote.

In case anyone mistook her message, she emphasized her point with a caption reading simply, “Enough.”

These days, Suri is attending college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh.

Katie, of course, grew up in the spotlight thanks to her Dawson’s Creek fame. So she’s well aware of the dangers inherent in such a life, and as a result, she’s fiercely protective of Suri’s privacy.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her,” Kaitie told Glamour last year.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”

Despite her best efforts, however, Katie is not able to keep every aspect of her family life under wraps.

A Surprising Change

Earlier this year, for example, many headlines were written about the fact that Suri seemed to have dropped her dad’s last name.

When Suri graduated high school in May, the program for the ceremony listed her as “Suri Noelle,” and the famous “Cruise” surname was nowhere in sight.

This move could have been made for privacy reasons, but many took it as a sign of Suri’s growing estrangement from Tom.

Either way, it’s an indication that the teen is growing up and forging her own identity. And we’re sure her mom couldn’t be happier about it.