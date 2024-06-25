Suri Cruise Drops Last Name, Cuts Ties with Famous/Awful Father

We really hope Tom Cruise had a blast in London this weekend.

Because the actor’s daughter appears to have responded to her father snubbing her high school graduation in favor of a Taylor Swift concert by officially shaking him off.

Indeed, Suri Cruise is doing all she can to distance herself from Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As previously detailed, Cruise danced around at an Eras Tour stop on Saturday instead of cheering his 18-year old child on when she received her diploma.

According to Page Six, Suri celebrated with mother Katie Holmes and with lots of friends in Manhattan — and she also went by the name Suri Noelle in the graduation ceremony pamphlet.

This wasn’t a decision made in direct response to Tom choosing NOT to attend the event because it must have been printed long ahead of time.

But we have to assume it is a decision made by Suri in response to her dad simply not being part of her life.

The teenager also used her middle name in a recent school playbill.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” on July 3, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes split way back in 2012.

The latter has been an extremely active parent in her daughter’s life, often shielding her from the spotlight but also gushing over Suri when asked.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” the Dawson’s Creek alum told Glamour in April 2023. “She’s an incredible person.”

Tom, for his part, would have no idea what kind of person she is.

Various outlets have reported that Tom hasn’t seen Suri in YEARS.

Tom Cruise attends a press conference for the film ‘Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’ in Seoul on June 29, 2023. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Based on a sweatshirt she was spotted wearing in a TikTok video weeks ago, Suri may be heading to Carnegie Mellon this fall.

That’s a great college. It’s nice to see the non-relationship with her father has now slowed Suri down one bit.

“I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” Holmes also told Glamour last year of Suri singing in two of her movies.

“But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people.

“And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly.

“That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”

On the flip side, Tom might have Suri’s number is his phone. Maybe.