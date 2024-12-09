Zachary Levi Denies Being ‘Canceled’ for Trump Views, Baffles Bill Maher

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Has Zachary Levi been “canceled” for his politics?

While millions of Americans brace themselves for the horrors of these next several years, not everyone is unhappy with the 2024 election’s grim results.

Actor Zachary Levi is a Trump fan. He’s also an RFK Jr. fan. Yeah.

But has the entertainment industry “canceled” him for this?

Has ‘cancel culture’ come for Zachary Levi?

There is a certain type of person who spends a lot of time complaining about things that they dislike and wish to cancel, yet seems convinced that “cancel culture” is a very real societal menace. One of those people is the notorious Bill Maher.

During a recent episode of Maher’s Club Random podcast, Zachary Levi joined him as a guest. This is when Maher tried to claim that Levi “got canceled.”

“Have I been canceled?” the Levi challenged with a laugh. “I hope I haven’t been canceled yet. I mean, if it happens, it happens.”



However, much of Maher’s brand and ideology is wrapped up in the idea that “cancel culture” silences any and all dissent. He believes this despite having his own very annoying HBO series and, you know, the podcast in question.

“Come on, didn’t you lose jobs for that? Isn’t that what canceling is?” Maher fired back.

“No,” Levi affirmed. “For coming out and voting for Trump? I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be. I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot, and none of those have been compromised.”

No, Zachary Levi hasn’t been fired

“None of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, ‘Hey listen this is a line too far, and we can’t have you associated with the project anymore,'” he shared.

“We’re all still full steam ahead on those,” Levi continued. “How it ultimately plays out in the future? I don’t know.”

He did acknowledge that it could potentially come up in the future. He considered: “They might say, ‘Hey listen, we’ve had some phone calls with some people and they don’t wanna work with you anymore.’ I don’t know.”

In reference to the cancelation of Zachary Levi, Maher admitted: “I could’ve sworn that already happened.”

Sometimes, people’s expectations frame how they view the world. A deeply obnoxious, famously unlikable man who has convinced himself that the entire world is as combative and bitter as he is would expect others to feel the same way. The alternative might mean accepting that he, personally, is off-putting.

Bill Maher is one of those people who feels like a conservative to the Left and a liberal to the Right. His primary political affiliation seems to be acting as a contrarian.

Does ‘cancel culture’ really exist?

Yes, Zachary Levi has certainly given people cause to dislike him. But that doesn’t mean that he’s facing blowback at work.

Levi spoke out against the SAG-AFTRA strike. He’s a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for some awful reason. He’s a vocal Trump supporter. He’s also made weird statements about vaccines, which isn’t exactly surprising when you look at the other things that we listed.

But “cancel culture” as Maher imagines it does not exist. Most studios just care about money, and will continue to employ Levi until his brand becomes so toxic that he costs them more money than he makes. Is that ethical? Of course not. They’re movie studios. That is not their priority.