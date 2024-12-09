Janelle Brown: My Wedding to Kody Was a Total $hitshow!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown opened up this week about her wedding to Kody Brown.

And let’s just say it doesn’t sound as if it was the most romantic gathering of all-time.

The walk down memory lane was shown on air after Janelle arrived in Utah with daughter Maddie Brush to help Christine Brown pick out a wedding dress for her wedding to David Woolley.

From there, Janelle couldn’t help but reflect on her own nuptials back in the day.

“I actually didn’t have a wedding dress,” Janelle said in a confessional. “When Kody and I got married, my family was very upset with my decision to join the faith, so most of my family was not talking to me or associating with me.”

Brown went on to say she wore a green gown for the occasion.

Also?

“My mom was at the wedding because she came to save me from the polygamist and ended up marrying Kody’s dad three months before we got married,” Janelle explained.

“So my mom was obviously okay with it, but the rest of my family was really not okay with it. So they didn’t, they didn’t come.”

Yes, you read that correctly. The world of polygamy can be an… interesting one.

Janelle was spiritually married to Kody from 1993 to 2022; they were never any legal vows exchange.

Before this, Janelle was married to Adam Barber — the brother of Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown — from 1988 to 1990.

Like we just said: The world of polygamy can be an… interesting one.

Thinking about her future, about two years after she walked away from Kody, Janelle told the camera:

“If I get married again, I’m probably not going to have a dress. I’m not going to do the big white dress. I mean, I’m probably honestly going to just get married on a mountain in my jeans somewhere.”

Christine, Janelle and Meri have all left Kody over the last few years.

The latter stuck around the longest and acknowledged on this same episode that she had a “good time with him… now we’re done.”

In a confessional of her own, Meri — who announced her separation from Kody in January 2023 and later obtained an official marriage termination through her church — spoke positively about her next chapter and where she goes from here.

“I feel so much like I’m moving forward,” she said.

“Eventually, I’m going to find a guy and then who knows what after that, who knows what will happen.”

