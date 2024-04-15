Suri Cruise Prepares to Turn 18, Remains VERY Estranged from Famous Dad

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Consider yourselves warned, dear celebrity gossip followers and loyal readers:

You are about to feel extremely old.

Why?

Because Suri Cruise is about to be an official adult.

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri visit “The Nutcracker” at the New York City Ballet on December 14, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The only child of actress Katie Holmes and global superstar Tom Cruise, Suri was born on April 18, 2006 and instantly became one of the most famous young people in the history of the world

That’s not really an exaggeration.

At five months old, Suri made her public debut on the cover of Vanity Fair, photographed at the time by Annie Leibovitz alongside her well-known parents.

Almost since that time, however, Holmes has gone out of her way to shield her daughter from the spotlight… while Tom Cruise has unfortunately kept curiosity of citizens piqued by essentially ghosting the teenager.

Tom Cruise attends the American Premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

As previously reported, Cruise was nothing to do with Suri. The two have no relationship at all.

Last month, Page Six wrote that that the actor “has not seen [Suri] in very long time and is not a part of her life.”

For his part, Cruise has not spoken publicly about this child since 2013, when he was deposed for his lawsuit against the Bauer Media Group.

“Listen, when there is a divorce … things change. It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation,” Tom told attorneys when asked if it was accurate that he had scarcely seen his daughter in the past year.

Tom Cruise poses with fans during the US Premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

From what we can gather and from what we have read, Cruise has not seen Suri since 2012 — which just seems unimaginable.

There has even been speculation that he wants to cut off child support from Suri, although this issue will at least be fixed for him on April 18, 2024.

Once Suri reaches the age of 18, child support responsibilities no longer exist… and she can make her own choices.

Will she reach out to Tom? Will she join the Church of Scientology? Will she trash her dad in some sit-down with Oprah Winfrey or another journalist?

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise arrive the opening night premiere of “In The Heights” during the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace Theatre on June 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

We don’t have any answers because Holmes has raised Suri in such a protective manner.

“Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom,” a source previously told The New York Post. “This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public.”

Holmes, meanwhile, told Glamour magazine in 2023 that she likes to “protect” Suri from the public eye “because she was so visible at a young age.”

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person. She’s my heart,” the Dawson’s Creek alum added.

Katie Holmes is very pretty. That’s our conclusion after looking at this photo. (Getty)

Actress Leah Remini — who attended Cruise and Holmes’ November 2006 Italian wedding — told Page Six in the past that she has concerns about Suri.

She thinks Tom has been waiting until just about right now to sink his misguided claws in the young woman.

“I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” Remini said in 2020.

We can’t say for certain.

A Family Photo Finish Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri wait at the finish line to greet his wife Katie Holmes after she finished running the New York City Marathon in New York in November 2007. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Cruise, who has two grown children with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, clearly isn’t a reliable source when it comes to his own views on parenting.

“My whole life I always wanted to be a father,” he said to Vanity Fair back in 2006, adding at the time:

“I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them.”