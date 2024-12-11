Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her New Man ‘Under Wraps’: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian has a new man in her life.

But it seems that after a succession of high-profile relationships, Kim has decided to keep this one on the down-low.

Yes, insiders say that the mother of four is getting serious with a mystery guy.

Kim Kardashian attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After all the scrutiny that her marriage to Kanye West, her relationship with Pete Davidson, and her fling with Odell Beckham Jr. received, we can’t say we blame her.

Kim Kardashian Has a New Man … And He Might Not Be Famous

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Kim “has started dating someone new” and is “keeping it very under wraps.”

Thus far, she’s succeeded in keeping the details of her relationship to herself. But those closest to Kim say they have reason to believe that her new boo is not a celebrity.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” one insider tells the magazine.

Such a move might simplify Kim’s life in some ways. But you can be sure that her new dude, while not famous, is certainly successful in other ways.

After all, Kim is a certified billionaire these days, so she probably won’t be bringing home any scrubs.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kim Is More Successful Than Ever

The source says that Kim became even more ambitious and business-minded following her latest breakup.

“Kim became way more involved in her company [Skims] and put a ton of effort into her recent launches,” the insider explains.

“She [became] empowered by staying single for so long.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

And in addition to her successful business, she’s got several other projects on her plate.

For one thing, Kim is still working to become a lawyer.

“Kim is planning to spend the next year focusing on preparing for the bar exam,” the source claims.

The insider says that Kim is also “very excited” for her role in the upcoming Ryan Murphy legal drama All’s Fair.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Kim’s having fun with her acting roles right now,” says the source.

Yes, in addition to being a single mother of four, Kim is in the process of launching multiple new careers at the same time.

So hopefully the new man in her life is okay with the fact that she’ll be spread quite thin.

And we also hope that Kim will decide to reveal his identity soon! He might not be famous now, but he will be once she takes this relationship public!