Did Jamie Foxx Just Throw Shade At Katie Holmes ?!

Is Jamie Foxx sending Katie Holmes a message?

Though Foxx’s harrowing medical scare had fans and loved ones fearing he would die, there was an upside.

Or so he jokes, anyway.

Foxx says that he is now “cured” of dating white women.

Jamie Foxx speaks at the Jamie Foxx Strong Black Legends Dinner // What Had Happened Was… at Mr. Chow on December 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

‘I’ve been cured of everything,’ Jamie Foxx announces

Jamie Foxx joked about an end to dating white women like Katie Holmes on his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” he joked to the audience.

“I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls,” Foxx continued. “I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls.”

Katie Holmes attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx then continued to distance himself from past entanglements, including Katie Holmes.

The actor reiterated: “No more. No more white girls!” He went on to joke that he is now “back on the Black side of town.”

Foxx joked: “No more potato salad and raisins.” That line appears to be a reference to a horrific potato salad recipe that few of us would dare to sample.

Actor Jamie Foxx speaks during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I gotta let ’em know!’

“No more white girls!” Foxx emphasized. “No more spray tan, no more big titties, no ass.”

He declared: “No more white girls! I gotta let ’em know!”

As Foxx continued to proclaim that his romantic life would feature “no more white women,” he added that it will be “February all year long.” That last bit is a reference to Black History Month.

Katie Holmes attends the Ulla Johnson Show during New York Fashion Week September 2023 on September 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx made one last announcement, revealing just how tongue-in-cheek the rant was.

“No more white girls — in public,” he declared, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Foxx also expressed, prior to the mini-tirade, that various rumors had haunted him. The worst, perhaps, being that absurd and dangerous celebrity cloning conspiracy theory.

Jamie Foxx attends the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

Is Jamie Foxx talking about Katie Holmes?

We don’t believe that Jamie Foxx was primarily referring to Katie Holmes, if she was even on his mind at all. She is simply much more famous. Things between them ended in 2019 after a reported 6-year romance.

Most recently, Foxx was stepping out with Alyce Huckstepp. The public saw them together in May 2022, and the two even vacationed in September 2023 — months after his grim health scare and hospitalization.

If they’ve split, it must be recent. Foxx and Huckstepp attended his daughter’s wedding together back in September.