Kate Middleton Will Reach Out to Meghan & Prince Harry, Attempt to End Feud Over Christmas: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton is reportedly planning a very unexpected Christmas present for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

As you’re probably aware, Kate and Prince William have been feuding with Meghan and Harry for quite some time.

In fact, there’s reason to believe that Kate and Prince William have had zero contact with the Sussexes in well over a year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A Long History of Bad Blood

Some say they last interacted at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Others claim the two couples engaged in occasional communication until Harry’s memoir broke the camel’s back.

Whatever the case, it’s been a very long time since the warring factions of the royal family celebrated Christmas together.

And we know that Harry and Meghan have not been invited to Sandringham for this year’s royal celebrations.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In fact, the Sussexes have not spent Christmas at King Charles’ Norfolk country since 2018, the year that they got married.

But while the royals will be observing the holiday on different continents, it seems that Kate might be interested in extending an olive branch from across the Atlantic.

A Butler’s Prediction

“I believe that Catherine will reach out to Harry and Meghan and wish them a happy Christmas and I think Harry and Meghan themselves will possibly reach out,” former royal butler Grant Harrold tells GB News.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“The thing about Christmas is that it’s all about goodwill to others, letting bygones be bygones, forgetting the past, moving into the new year,” he continued.

“So if there’s any point in the year that the families are going to communicate or touch base, it’s going to be over Christmas.”

Harrold, who previously worked for Charles, says his prediction is based on more than just optimism for the new year.

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, US actress Meghan Markle and her fiancee Britain’s Prince Harry attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018. (Photo by PAUL GROVER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“I like to think deep down that things are moving in the right direction. I have a feeling that they are. I really do think they are,” he told the outlet.

Things might be moving in the right direction, but for the sixth year in a row, Harry and Meghan will not spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family.

William says 45 guests have been invited to Sandringham, but insiders say the Sussexes did not make the cut.

But if Kate’s peace offering goes over well, we might be seeing a reunited royal family in 2025.