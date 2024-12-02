Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Excluded From Royals’ Christmas Plans For Sixth …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost certainly have something special planned for Christmas.

But for the sixth straight year, those plans will not involve Harry’s family.

Yes, it seems that once again, Harry and Meghan will be excluded from the royals’ holiday celebrations.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s Christmas Snub

For over a century, the royal family has gathered at Sandringham Castle in Norfolk for their Yuletide festivities.

And for most of that time the exclusion of members of the monarch’s immediate family would have been unimaginable.

But the royals have made it a habit of disrupting traditions when it comes to Harry and Meghan.

And according to a new report from People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have once been left off of the Christmas guest list.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the “Friends @ Home Event” at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 12, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

The outlet notes that this is the latest in a long line of snubs for the couple.

They were last invited to Sandringham in 2018, the same year that they married.

Earlier this year, King Charles declined to meet up with his youngest son when they were both in London, and Harry and Meghan were not invited to Trooping the Colour, the king’s annual birthday celebration.

A Worsening Feud

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

And it seems that the tension between the two factions of the royal family will not be resolved anytime soon.

One source tells People that Charles won’t even answer Harry’s phone calls.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered,” says the insider.

“He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

A History of Conflict

Harry’s feud with his family began when he and Meghan stepped down as royals, and it intensified when he clashed with his father over questions of security.

The situation became even more unmanageable when Harry published a memoir that depicted the royals in a somewhat unflattering light.

But he’s certainly not the first member of the Windsor clan to butt heads with the palace establishment.

Princess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (C) and Prince William (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995, in London. (JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Diana once told her biographer, Andrew Morton, that she despised the Christmas gatherings at

“It was highly fraught,” Diana said (via Vanity Fair), adding that there was “no boisterous behavior, lots of tension, silly behavior, silly jokes that outsiders would find odd, but insiders understood. I sure was [an outsider].”

Harry might have found the celebrations more comfortable, having grown up with them.

But Meghan’s assessment was probably similar to Diana’s. Whatever the case, it seems that the Sussexes will once again be spending their Christmas Stateside.