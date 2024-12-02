Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Excluded From Royals’ Christmas Plans For Sixth …

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost certainly have something special planned for Christmas.
But for the sixth straight year, those plans will not involve Harry’s family.
Yes, it seems that once again, Harry and Meghan will be excluded from the royals’ holiday celebrations.
Harry and Meghan’s Christmas Snub
For over a century, the royal family has gathered at Sandringham Castle in Norfolk for their Yuletide festivities.
And for most of that time the exclusion of members of the monarch’s immediate family would have been unimaginable.
But the royals have made it a habit of disrupting traditions when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
And according to a new report from People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have once been left off of the Christmas guest list.
The outlet notes that this is the latest in a long line of snubs for the couple.
They were last invited to Sandringham in 2018, the same year that they married.
Earlier this year, King Charles declined to meet up with his youngest son when they were both in London, and Harry and Meghan were not invited to Trooping the Colour, the king’s annual birthday celebration.
A Worsening Feud
And it seems that the tension between the two factions of the royal family will not be resolved anytime soon.
One source tells People that Charles won’t even answer Harry’s phone calls.
“He gets ‘unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered,” says the insider.
“He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”
A History of Conflict
Harry’s feud with his family began when he and Meghan stepped down as royals, and it intensified when he clashed with his father over questions of security.
The situation became even more unmanageable when Harry published a memoir that depicted the royals in a somewhat unflattering light.
But he’s certainly not the first member of the Windsor clan to butt heads with the palace establishment.
Princess Diana once told her biographer, Andrew Morton, that she despised the Christmas gatherings at
“It was highly fraught,” Diana said (via Vanity Fair), adding that there was “no boisterous behavior, lots of tension, silly behavior, silly jokes that outsiders would find odd, but insiders understood. I sure was [an outsider].”
Harry might have found the celebrations more comfortable, having grown up with them.
But Meghan’s assessment was probably similar to Diana’s. Whatever the case, it seems that the Sussexes will once again be spending their Christmas Stateside.