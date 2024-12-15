Prince William Reveals Royals’ Christmas Plans: We Invited 45 People (But Not Harry …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Prince William has opened up about his family’s plans for Christmas.

And while the party will definitely be a well-attended affair with a guest list of 45, it looks as though certain close relatives still are not invited.

Earlier this week, William paid a visit to some active-duty soldiers and their families.

Prince William Gets Candid About Christmas

Asked how he and his loved ones will be spending the holidays, William offered up some specifics:

“We’ll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham,” he told the families, according to People. “We’ll be 45 for Christmas. It won’t be quiet, it will be noisy.”

Sandringham is the country estate that belongs to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The royals have spent every Christmas there since 1988.

Obviously, William didn’t proceed to rattle off the names of all 45 guests.

But multiple sources have already confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been invited to Sandringham.

A Tradition of Exclusion

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

That’s no great surprise, as Meghan and Harry have not joined the royals’ Christmas celebrations since 2018, the year they got married.

We’ve known for some time that the Sussexes have not been on speaking terms with William since the publication of Harry’s memoir.

But the holiday situation reminds us that the bad blood is even older than that.

William Flies Solo

William arrived at this week’s event on his own, which was not unexpected.

His wife, Kate Middleton, has returned to public life after completing cancer treatment in September.

But doctors have reportedly advised the Princess of Wales to maintain a less strenuous work schedule and continue to prioritize her health.

The future king and queen were both in attendance at Kate’s annual Christmas concert last week, but that might be the last time we see Kate until Christmas church services.

As for Meghan and Harry’s holiday plans, no announcements have been made, but it’s expected that the couple will enjoy a low-key celebration with their two children at their home in Santa Barbara.

Harry’s probably missing some aspects of royal life, but we’re guessing that putting on a show for the cameras every holiday season isn’t one of them.