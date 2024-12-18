Kelly Clarkson Caught Flirting With 50 Cent During An Interview?!

Kelly Clarkson welcomed 50 Cent to her daytime talk show earlier this week.
And viewers were convinced that they saw some serious sparks flying between the host and her guest!
Yes, 50’s appearance on Kelly’s show quickly became the talk of TikTok.
And it’s been a while since folks on social media platform so enthusiastically shipped a couple of random celebs.
Fans Are Convinced That Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Crushing On’ 50 Cent
In fact, viewers stopped just short of designing wedding invitations for these two!
“Is it just me or are they flirting?” one TikToker asked, according to Life & Style.
“Wait aren’t they both single? This is cute,” another added.
“She’s crushing SO HARD!!!!” a third chimed in.
Others theorized that Kelly was displaying subtle signs of attraction.
“She is SO charmed by him. My southern accent comes out JUST like that when I’m enthralled with someone,” one user commented.
“I just need them to date. Because like, it’s there. Clearly, all of it,” another opined.
Will Kelly and 50 Actually Hook Up?
So is it possible that Ms. Clarkson and Mr. Cent will actually become an item?
Well, despite their obvious chemistry in front of the cameras, it seems unlikely — at least for now.
Kelly recently went through a nasty divorce, so she’s probably not looking to settle down again anytime soon.
As for 50, he’s never been married, and he recently opened up about going celibate during an interview with Stephen Colbert.
“Listen, when you calm down you can focus. I’ve been good to me,” he told Colbert.
“I am safe. I’m not a happy hostage. I’m here. I’m free. I made some mistakes, just not that one.”
Needless to say, it sounds like 50 isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment. Or ever.
So maybe there’s not much of a future for Kelly and 50. But at least fans got to enjoy one of the most fun, flirty celebrity interviews in recent memory.
Hey, it’s been a tough year for pretty much everyone.
So maybe we should all just set aside important matters and focus on shipping celebrities for the next couple of weeks! There are worse ways to ride out 2024!