Prince Harry Memoir Confirmed: Will He Spill ALL the Royal Tea?!?

Prince Harry announced his plans to leave the Royal Family back in January of 2020.

Now, however, close to three years later, many rich and possibly racist people associated with Buckingham Palace are being forced to wonder:

Are we about to be left with egg all over our faces?

What, exactly, is Harry planning to tell the rest of the world about us?

These uncomfortable questions are being floating around because Random House confirmed on Thursday that it is publishing a memoir by Prince Harry.

It will be titled Spare.

It will be released on January 10.

And the hardcore version will retail for $36.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

According to the aforementioned company, the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with “raw, unflinching honesty.”

Random House is also touting this as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

As you can see above, the memoir’s cover features a close-up picture of Harry’s face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind.

“For Harry, this is his story at last,” the publishers added.

The title of the book is likely a reference to the nickname given to Harry and his elder brother, Prince William, who is second in line to the throne: “The heir and the spare.”

It certainly gives the impression that Harry is bitter over the way he’s been labeled by his alleged loved ones and also portrayed by the media.

The Duke of Sussex has been fairly candid about these topics of late, too.

Most notably, he sat down in early 2021 with Oprah Winfrey and detailed the horrible ways his wife, Meghan Markle, was treated by those in and/or around the Royal Family.

Photo via Getty

He even had to deal with Markle’s suicidal thoughts as a result of all she endured within the walls of the Palace.

Harry, of course, also lost his mother as a child and just recently lost his grandmother.

According to the book’s blurb, Harry will touch on his experience of his mother’s death… as well as love and grief.

“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror,” the book’s blurb reads.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Prince Harry appears here on the Oprah Winfrey-produced series about mental health, The Me You Can’t See.

At the time the publishing deal was announced, Prince Harry said in a statement:

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem like such a happy twosome. We really do like them a lot.

Reports back then claimed the prince received in the region of a $20 million advance, although Penguin Random House has refused to confirm the sum.

However, according to the publisher, Harry has donated approximately $2 million from the proceeds to charitable organizations.

The book was originally scheduled to be released in September, but was pushed back due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

