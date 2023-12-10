Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the oldest daughter of veteran TV personality Mama June Shannon, has passed away after a lengthy and brave battle with cancer.

She was 29 years old.

Cardwell was also the older sister of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, a former child beauty pageant contestant who had her own series on TLC.

May Anna Cardwell rest in perpetual peace and power. (Instagram)

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” June wrote on Instagram December 10, alongside a photo of herself, Anna and their family members on a set.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today,” Shannon continued.

“We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Mama June Shannon posted this photo online after her oldest daughter died of cancer. (TLC)

June last talked about her oldest child in public this past June.

“She’s not gonna go into remission,” Shannon told Entertainment Tonight at the time, referring to Anna having been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma, which is “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” according to the National Cancer Institute.

Added Shannon:

“We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time ‘cause you never know.”

Anna Cardwell leaves behind a loving family. (Instagram)

June hinted on Friday evening that the end was near for Anna, writing on Instagram:

Y’all we r asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time #mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayers.

Anna learned she had cancer in March.

As she went through her cancer treatments, she was thankfully able to attend a major event for their family: Alana’s high school graduation in May.

Following her passing, all her siblings shared their own personal tributes to her via social media.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (WETV)

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go,” wrote Alana, 18.

“Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.

“Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is.”

In a July 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson spoke excitedly about her future. (Entertainment Tonight)

In addition to Alana and their mom, Anna is also survived by sisters Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 27, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, partner Eldridge Toney and daughters Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, 7.

“Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality,” Alana went on.

“I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever.

“And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!

“The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna.

“You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”