Bonnie Chapman, Kid of Dog The Bounty Hunter, Reveals 60-lb Weight Loss

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A fan-favorite Dog The Bounty Hunter kid is explaining her 60-lb weight loss journey.

Bonnie Jo Chapman is the daughter of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman.

Though the two had a public falling out over her father’s bigotry and her allegations that he cheated on her late mother, many remember her fondly from reality television.

She has made a bigger splash on social media, out of her father’s shadow. And she’s opening up about her recent body transformation.

Bonnie Chapman appeared on reality television alongside her infamous father, though the two have had major conflicts in recent years. (Image Credit: A&E)

Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s kid lost 60 pounds!

25-year-old Bonnie Chapman has discussed her weight loss journey, which included multiple attempts, on her Instagram page.

However, she has mostly used that page to showcase the eye-catching results.

After struggling with her weight and body image since before puberty — and being in the public eye — she’s clearly in a celebratory mood.

Additionally, Bonnie spoke to E! News in an interview to follow up on her journey, including why she began it.

“I’ve been trying to lose weight since I was probably 18 years old,” she shared.

Bonnie expressed: “And it was just very frustrating to constantly be trying, constantly be putting in the work.”

How did Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s kid lose 60 pounds?

Many might suggest that Bonnie Chapman made use of Ozempic. That is only half-true. She did receive an Ozempic prescription, but experienced one of the diabetes drug’s less serious side-effects: nausea.

Instead, she explained, she made use of a different injectible: Tirezepatide. It, too, is a diabetes medication that has become a luxury weight-loss tool.

“I needed something that would show me results,” Bonnie explained. She had previously tried different diets, including fad diets like the Mediterranean and the (patently absurd) Paleo diets.

Bonnie said that she began treatments about one year ago, in December of 2023. During those first two weeks, she lost ten pounds.

“At first, I didn’t really notice the changes,” she recalled. “I’m stepping on a scale and I’m seeing the numbers go down, but I’m looking at myself and I’m like, ‘Where do I see it?’

Bonnie described: “And then I would be told, like, ‘You used to have a little bit more of something at the top of your stomach, and it’s flattened out.’”

She has now lost 70 pounds

Ultimately, she dropped from 196 pounds to just 130 — her goal weight. (She is now 126 pounds) After so many years of trying, it was a relief.

“I’m not going to lie, I cried a couple times because I was like, wow, this is what I wanted my entire life.” Bonnie expressed.

She says that now, even when she does not take the appetite suppressant, she is able to reduce her portions. Truly, the extremes to which people turn to weight loss are an indictment of our society and how it treats bodies — and, particularly, women’s bodies.