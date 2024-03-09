June Shannon Exploits Daughter’s Death to Promote Reality Show

Look, you guys.

And, this past December, June Shannon suffered the ultimate tragedy when her daughter Anna died from cancer.

June Shannon and her youngest daughter at an event in 2018.

We also can’t help but react in a questionable manner, however, to June filming Anna’s final days for her reality TV show, Mama June: Family Crisis.

In a new interview with People Magazine, for example, June provides readers with an update on Anna’s kids (Kaitlyn Elizabeth, 8, and Kylee Madison, 11)… while also teasing upcoming episodes of the aforementioned program.

“Kaitlyn currently lives with me and [husband] Justin. Then, Kylee, she lives with her biological father, but we all knew that,” Shannon explained, prior to citing her television series as follows:

“People will see that also probably they’re talking about the situation as the season goes along.”

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show.

June is engaged in a custody battle with Anna’s ex-husband, Michael, who is the biological father of his ex-wife’s youngest child.

She wants to raise both of her grandkids.

Shannon claims that Anna’s last “wishes” were for this to be the case, but she never wrote it down on paper.

“It was a hard thing for her… She struggled, but she let everybody know how she felt, especially at the end,” June previously said.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show.

The father of Anna’s older daughter has never been revealed to the public.

Late last year, Anna’s husband, Eldridge Toney, said more about his spouse’s final days, including a vow he made to his late wife about her two daughters.

“Those are my girls.

“I promised Anna I would do right by them and make sure they remembered their mama. And that is what I will do.”

June Shannon has had a rough couple years.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum died at age 29 on December 9, less than a year after a stage 4 adrenal carcinoma diagnosis.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM,” wrote June shortly after losing her child.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today.”