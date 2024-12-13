Hailey Bieber Congratulates Selena Gomez on Engagement Despite Rumored Feud

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hailey Bieber is so happy for Selena Gomez!

To say that fans have not been normal about Hailey and Selena is an understatement.

The perceived rivalry between the two women, spawned by Justin Bieber’s back-to-back courtships with them and some “coincidences,” has led to Selena urging people to show Hailey kindness.

Now, Hailey’s showing her appreciation — and subtly congratulating Selena on her engagement to Benny Blanco.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez is engaged, and Hailey Baldwin is (subtly) congratulating her!

On Wednesday, December 11, Selena Gomez shared her big news on Instagram. She is engaged to Benny Blanco.

Taylor Swift and other A-listers quickly showered Selena with their heartfelt congratulations.

Hailey Bieber did not leave a public comment. However, she indicated her support by hitting “like” on Selena’s joyous post.

It may have been the smartest move for Hailey to leave a like on Selena’s post rather than a comment.

After all, comments can receive comments in turn. And there are few things that internet trolls like more than to pile on under comments and roast someone — whether they deserve it or not.

By leaving a “like,” Hailey conveyed her congratulations without giving trolls an opportunity to distract for Selena and her joyous engagement.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Do Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have a feud?

Selena Gomez dated Justin Bieber off and on for years — starting in 2010.

Their final breakup happened in early 2018, after months of the Biebs seemingly running a campaign to marry her. (Reports even said that his dubious church, Hillsong, was attempting to add to the pressure)

Just weeks later, Justin was with Hailey — his other ex. He’d dated Hailey Baldwin during times when he was not with Selena. And, very soon, he proposed — and she said yes. Now they’re years into their marriage and new parents.

For years, fans have perceived that Hailey seems to have some sort of fixation on Selena. From Hailey’s own beauty brand following in Rare Beauty’s footsteps to a bizarrely coincidental tattoo, she often does things that Selena has done.

Perhaps they are just remarkably similar women in ways that the public doesn’t see. It’s likely impossible to prove or disprove whether Hailey is attempting to Single White Female Selena out of some alleged complex. (To be clear, if that’s Hailey’s state of mind, surely Justin would be to blame)

At any rate, Selena has asked fans repeatedly to be nicer to Hailey. Whatever Hailey does or does not think, Selena isn’t interested in any sort of feud.

Selena Gomez attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women In Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel on December 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The feud isn’t real; the engagement is

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber aren’t feuding. Selena is very much engaged to Benny Blanco.

Even though fans don’t really feel like they know him (just a reminder — we don’t really know Selena or Hailey or any of them), most are in a celebratory mood.

And so are Selena’s famous friends. She’s dated a couple of real stinkers in the past, and it’s nice to see her so happy.