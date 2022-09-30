Selena Gomez Asks Fans to Stop Sending Hate After Hailey Baldwin Interview

Ahead of Selena Gomez’s upcoming My Mind And Me doc on Apple TV, Hailey Baldwin spoke about their alleged beef.

Despite some complex history involving Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, she said that things were good.

Some misguided Selena stans have been sending Hailey hate, however, both before and after that interview.

Selana is not holding back when she asks people to to stop sending “vile” hate.

Selena Gomez took to social media this week because she has seen at least a small percentage of what people have said.

She is keeping it vague. Possibly because she knows that calling attention to hate sometimes recruits more haters.

No matter what, she would like for it to stop.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of,” Selena assessed.

She noted that these hateful statements “are just vile and disgusting.”

“And,” the talented singer and phenomenal actress noted, “it’s not fair.”

“And no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena affirmed.

“All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words,” she remarked.

Selena then emphasized: “’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

Selena noted that vicious hatred and mockery are antithetical to the values that she espouses, including her beauty line.

“If you support Rare,” she said, “I cannot thank you enough.”

“But,” Selena continued, “know that you are also representing what it means.”

Selena spelled it out: “And that is — words matter. Truly matter.”

All of this hatred can really impact people’s experiences online, their self esteem, and their mental health.

And Selena was sure to remind haters that she doesn’t want them attacking anyone on her behalf. Ever.

“So, it ain’t comin’ from me,” Selena quipped to her fans and to anyone else listening.

“And I just want all of you to know,” she expressed, “that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”

Selena then expressed: “And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

So, Selena did not name any names. What is she talking about, here?

The Only Murders In The Building star and “Naturally” singer could only be referring to Hailey Bieber.

Hailey has been speaking in interviews recently, and one of the topics under discussion was Selena.

Simply put, just a few months before Justin Bieber pulled out a ring to propose to Hailey, he was back in Selena’s life.

The timing was super weird. Most of us, obviously, blame the Biebs and his apparent desperation to be married for that.

Some more misguided Selena stans, however, decided to paint Hailey as the wrongdoer in the situation.

Hailey did not “steal” Justin from Selena. Also, we cannot emphasize enough that Selena is way better off without him.

But all of that misses the key point that Selena is making.

She would not, under any circumstances, want to see Hailey get this kind of hate. Not even if she’d done something wrong. Which, again, she did not.