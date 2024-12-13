James Kennedy Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Allegations

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we reported earlier this week, former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday night.

Details are still scarce, but it’s believed that James was taken into custody during a holiday party at Kathy Hilton’s house.

He was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence, and he quickly posted bail. Charges are still pending.

A Disturbing Series of Events

Witnesses claim that James was behaving erratically when he arrived at the party, and his behavior worsened as the night went on.

Around 11:30 pm, police arrived on the scene after receiving a call “regarding an argument between a man and a woman.”

According to a report from TMZ, one witness told police that James had grabbed a woman’s arm. Officers reportedly did not observe any signs of injury on the alleged victim

James has been dating Ally Lewber since 2021, but it’s unclear if she was the alleged victim.

What’s Next For James Kennedy?

James has yet to personally speak out on the matter.

But earlier today, his attorneys issued a statement on his behalf, and it seems they’re trying to convince the DA’s office not to file charges.

“We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James,” attorneys for Kennedy said, according to Us Weekly.

“We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

During a 2023 episode of her podcast, Scheana Shay asked Ally about rumors that James had assaulted her in a car after the MTV TV & Movie Awards.

“That’s crazy to me that that’s the most asked question [for me]. That makes me really sad, because no, I’m good. That never happened. There was no physical altercation,” she said (via Us Weekly).

“Yes, we were in the car together. I thought we were having fun. We were having fun. But then James and I did get into an argument, but there was no physical assault,” she added.

“I was not bleeding, and they didn’t have to get out of the car and separate us. So that didn’t happen. That’s all I’ll say on that.”

These days, James is sober after a long and very public battle with alcoholism.

Ally has confirmed that James is still working on himself, including his “anger issues.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.