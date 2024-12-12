Taylor Swift Celebrates Selena Gomez Engagement, Wants to Be in The Wedding

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift is cheering on Selena Gomez over her big news.

On Wednesday night, Selena announced her engagement to the world.

Benny Blanco is now her fiance. And friends and fans alike are in a celebratory mood.

Longtime bestie Taylor is no exception. In fact, she wants to be part of the wedding party.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are engaged!

After months of engagement rumors, it’s finally true.

On Wednesday, December 11, Selena took to her Instagram — where she remains the most followed woman or American on the planet — to share the big news.

“Forever begins now,” the “Forget Forever” singer captioned the post.

Selena’s Instagram post itself contained a series of photos of her diamond engagement ring.

One image showed Selena in a picnic setup. Another showed her and Benny all over each other with affection

Naturally, the congratulatory messages came pouring in. Selenators wish her well, but the most meaningful cheers come from her friends.

Singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez arrive on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. (Photo Credit: credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is offering Selena Gomez her congratulations

Alongside other celebrities, Selena’s longtime friend and fellow billionaire musician Taylor Swift penned a comment.

“Yes I will be the flower girl,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

While Taylor would make an exemplary flower girl, she’d make a more likely member of the bridal party. You know, in a role that adults normally assume, like a bridesmaid.

Under Selena Gomez’s engagement announcement post on December 11, 2024, Taylor Swift left a comment. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!” commented the beautiful and talented Nina Dobrev.

A-lister Jennifer Aniston praised: “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama.”

Humorously, Cardi B wrote: “Waiiiitttt hold on.”

Others like Mariska Hargitay, Ashley Benson, Suki Waterhouse, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lily Collins echoed the cheerful sentiments.

However, not everyone is on board. Many of Selena’s fans have had their questions since this time last year. Why? Mostly because Benny is relatively unknown.

But fans should keep in mind that this is Selena Gomez’s choice to make. And whatever they don’t know about Benny Blanco, they do know that Selena could have done worse. Let her enjoy herself.