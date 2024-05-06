Did Hailey Bieber copy Selena Gomez again?

That’s what social media users are asking.

Again and again, the public perception is that Hailey Bieber is deeply weird about Selena Gomez.

Sometimes, it looks like shade. Other times, it looks like Hailey’s paying Selena the sincerest form of flattery — by copying everything from her tattoos to her makeup business.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020; Hailey Bieber launched Rhode in 2022

Ever since Hailey Bieber launched Rhode, fans and critics have been comparing the two beauty brands.

There are many aspects of Hailey’s choices where she has seemed to follow in Selena Gomez’s footsteps. Most obviously, her husband dated Selena off and on for years.

Hailey also has a tattoo that is eerily similar to one of Selena’s. A number of her choices on social media have seemed to mirror Selena’s.

In a recent Reddit post, the social media site’s denizens noted that Hailey’s product line, promotional photos, and even Rhode offices bear a striking similarity to Selena’s.

“Is Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin copying Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty?” the original poster asked.

Though some nuanced replies suggested that beauty companies tend to use similar marketing strategies, most of the replies were a chorus of affirmative answers. Many redditors believe that Hailey is a total copycat.

Selena Gomez attends Rare Beautyâ€™s 3rd Annual Mental Health Summit at on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Beauty)

Is this just how the beauty industry works?

As we said, there were many nuanced replies.

Not everyone was on board with the idea that Hailey Bieber has a pathological drive to copy Selena Gomez in whatever she does.

“Even if I think Rare made an amazing trendy and cozy puffy makeup bag, I think it’s something that other brands did,” commented one Reddit user. “But I agree with you on the fact that Rhode released the exact same not so long after.”

Meanwhile, other comments accused Hailey Bieber of being unable to have an “original thought.” There were also some instances of name-calling among the comments.

Even defenders who note that Hailey is likely just following beauty industry trends — trends that Rare got to first, or even started — note that it seems to be part of a pattern.

The name-calling is probably unwarranted, as Hailey doesn’t seem to be hurting anyone. But it does give a lot of fans an uneasy feeling to see what looks like mirroring of Selena’s personal and professional choices.

How should Selena Gomez respond?

Repeatedly, Selena Gomez has made it clear that she does not want her fans attacking Hailey Bieber.

Selena has stated this on social media. She has even graciously posed with Hailey to show the world that they don’t have a beef.

Given the ongoing success of Rare Beauty, it doesn’t appear that Selena’s business is hurting. With that in mind, fans should keep their cool over Hailey copying Selena — whether it’s real or imagined. Because that’s clearly what Selena would prefer.