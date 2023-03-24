Selena Gomez: Leave Hailey Bieber Alone! Stop Threatening Her Life!

To take the title of a very song she released just last year, Selena Gomez would like everyone to calm down.

Calm way, way, way, way down, she would probably add.

On March 24, the artist and actress shared a message on her Instagram Story after learning about the immense criticism that Hailey Baldwin has been receiving of late.

Some misguided people have been saying some truly awful things to her.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Selena Gomez attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez began, adding in admirable fashion:

“This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop.”

Hailey, of course, is married to Justin Bieber, Selena’s serious ex-boyfriend.

Gomez’s message came about one month after she took to social media to address claims that Hailey and friend Kylie Jenner hurled shade at her, calling the speculation “unnecessary” in a February 22 TikTok remark.

Since that time, Hailey has received a flood of negative comments across social media, which is why Selena has chosen to speak up in her defense.

She wants the world to know that she and Hailey are not rivals.

Selena Gomez and Hailen Baldwin are squashing the rumors! The stars recently posed for a pic!

Selena also found herself caught up in some more drama with Hailey when she responded to a resurfaced video of the model mocking her close pal Taylor Swift a short time ago.

The footage featured Hailey on her old show, Drop the Mic, alongside her co-host Method Man.

When the rapper referenced “Taylor Swift’s last album,” Hailey pretended to gag and stuck her tongue out before rolling her eyes.

Showing her support for Swift in the comments section of the viral video, Gomez wrote back then:

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Following the incident, Gomez announced she was taking a break from social media.

“I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner [rather] than later,” the singer said in a TikTok video.

A short while later, Gomez shared a post on the video-sharing platform of herself performing a makeup tutorial, writing along with it:

“Thank you and love you all so much. I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

Hailey, for her part addressed the criticism she often receives about the timeline of her and Bieber’s relationship in a September interview on Call Her Daddy.

“A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh, you stole [Justin],'” she said.

“And I guess maybe that just comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with somebody else. And that’s fine. You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.”‘

Hailey added at the time that she only has “love” for Gomez.