Justin & Hailey Bieber Share Sweet New Baby Photo

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin and Hailey have a new baby pic for their fans!

In lieu of posting an endless reel of snapshots, Justin and Hailey Bieber shared only one baby photo of their newborn.

Until now, that is.

This second photo doesn’t merely show a baby foot. Instead, we see all three Biebers on a family outing.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Hailey and Justin are showing off their baby

Taking to her Instagram page, Hailey Bieber shared a photo of herself, husband Justin Bieber, and their baby.

She captioned the series of photos with the debatable: “November aka the best month of the year.”

In the photo itself, we see Hailey with her 3-month-old son, Jack, in a carrier at her chest. She’s keeping herself and her baby warm in a large coat while her husband makes a goofy face at the camera.

Though Hailey is not difficult to identify on her own Instagram, it may be that she and Justin were hoping to avoid instant recognition. They’re both wearing a lot of clothing, including head coverings.

That said, it was also November. Justin and Hailey are also residents of Southern California, which means that they likely feel cold in very mild autumn weather.

Jack, on the other hand, wore a gray hat and blue hoodie for his own protection. A baby’s small body requires protection from the elements.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey are keeping their baby (mostly) private

In August, Justin and Hailey welcomed their baby boy. The pregnancy news had only made headlines a few months earlier, in late spring.

Hailey and The Biebs had debuted her baby bump in May.

This had followed months of speculation — some about her possibly being pregnant, but even more about the couple’s reported marriage troubles.

Back in August, Justin was the one to post of a photo of their newborn son.

In the pic that he shared to his own Instagram page, he revealed only Jack’s foot.

Additionally, the Biebers occluded their little one’s face on his first Halloween in late October.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is everything right with the Bieber family?

Reports suggest that Justin continues to struggle with the same issues that existed before. He has faced mental health hurdles before.

Contrary to what some might imagine, attaining milestones like marriage and parenthood do not magically cure problems. Not relationship issues, and not mental health concerns.

But so long as he makes it a priority, the Biebs has the means to work on himself. For his wife and baby, but most of all, for his own sake.