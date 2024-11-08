Brianna Chickenfry Says She’s “Scared” of Zach Bryan, Accuses Singer of …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Things have turned very ugly between Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan.

As previously reported, the country singer shocked the podcast host late last month when he ended their relationship after about a year and a half.

Now, according to allegations made by the Barstool Spots employee, there was a whole lot wrong with this relationship long before it came to an end.

Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

On the podcast she hosts along with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, Brianna said the following:

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude.

“I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him.

“My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad and last week, I didn’t want to talk about it ’cause I was scared.”

Brianna LaPaglia attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Brianna didn’t delve into specific details, but she didn’t really hold back, either.

Talking about the alleged abuse on air, she said that it was a constant cycle of like “build you up, beat you down, apologize over and over,” adding:

“There was always another excuse as to why he was treating me so poorly and why I’m crying myself to sleep every night.

“Why he’s screaming at me and then you wake up, it’s the apology, it’s the ‘I’m going to be better like I need you in my life,’ but if you’ve been through this — I don’t expect people to understand emotional abuse if you haven’t been through it.

“I hope you never have to go through it but if you’ve been there you know what I’m talking about.”

Brianna LaPaglia attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

On October 22, Bryan took to his Instagram Story to announce that he and Brianna had “broken up with each other,” emphasizing his ongoing “respect and love” for his ex and writing:

“She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things.”

This may have been a reference to Bryan’s pro-Kanye, anti-Taylor Swift post that prompted him to flee Twitter.

Zach Bryan performs during the Quittin Time tour at Nissan Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Brianna went on to claim that the women who were previously in relationships with Bryan were made to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to keep them from publicly discussing their own experiences with him.

She said the artist offered her $12 million, along with a New York apartment, to “not talk about the relationship.”

“It came down to the point of I’m not the people before, and I was someone before you, and you made the women before me believe that they had no other choice than to take money from you, sign their experiences away, sign what they went through away,” said Brianna.

“You get to go skip off and sing your little f-ckin songs on stage like you’re a good dude. You get to treat people around you like sh-t. Sorry, I’m not them. I don’t want your money.

‘I don’t want in two years to buy a f-ckin house and think, ‘Oh, this is the money from the dude that literally f-ckin — destroyed me and broke me for a year.'”

Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

At this point, Brianna said she chose to open up about her supposed abuse “for anyone else that’s been emotionally abused and for people right now being emotionally abused.”

She concluded on the podcast:

“It’s for anyone that don’t have a support system that I luckily had going through this.

“This isn’t like a drama thing for me, this isn’t me not signing the NDA or not taking the money because I wanna get on here and expose who he is and all that sh-t.

“I’m not signing away my experiences and what I went through to protect someone that hurt me and I’m a lot stronger than a weak man, f-ckin you and f-ckin your money.”